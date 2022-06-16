A sheriff’s deputy was shot and a suspect killed after officials say a man opened fire at vehicles and officers on Interstate-79 Thursday.
The shooting took place near the Weston exit.
Upshur County Sheriff Virgil Miller said a county official happened to be driving south on I-79 through the area when he saw what he first thought was a car accident and stopped.
The official then called Lewis County emergency services to report that a person had a gun and was “shooting randomly in the area,” Miller said. The man was in the northbound lane of the interstate blocking traffic and shooting from outside his vehicle, he said.
“When we got there, he was actively shooting at vehicles and officers,” Miller said. “We had a great response from Harrison County, State Police, DNR and Weston PD. We were able to eliminate the threat and prevent anyone else from being injured.”
Miller said he did not know the name of the suspect.
Michael Coffman, chief deputy for the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office, was wounded in the thigh during the incident. He was transported to Stonewall Jackson Hospital, where he underwent surgery and is expected to recover, Miller said.
Miller said vehicles were hit during the shooting, but no other people were wounded.
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Department and State Police are jointly investigating the shooting, Miller said.