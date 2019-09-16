Victim in fatal Charleston shooting identified

Police have identified a man who was shot and killed inside a car on Charleston's West Side on Saturday night.
Charleston resident Daniel Lymon, also known as PJ Lymon, was 26 years old, according to a news release Monday from the city's police department.
Lymon was shot around 10:40 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Glenwood Avenue and 7th Street, according to police. His car crashed after he was shot, and a male passenger jumped out and ran away.
Lymon was taken to a local hospital and died shortly afterward, police said.