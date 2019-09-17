Virginia man accused of altering military discharge papers

A federal grand jury on Tuesday indicted a Richmond, Virginia, man accused of altering his military discharge paperwork.
Jon Sterling Williams, 56, is charged with one count of altering an Army discharge certificate, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell said in a news release.
Williams is accused of altering the certificate to falsely portray that he was awarded a Silver Star, two Purple Hearts, and two Bronze Stars. He was allegedly in possession of the certificate in January 2019 in Berkeley County, Powell said in the release.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey A. Finucane is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government.