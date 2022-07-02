The latest in the slew of opioid lawsuits against pharmaceutical companies is set for trial Tuesday following a state panel’s rejection of Big Three distributors’ last-ditch attempt to get the case thrown out of court.
Cardinal Health, McKesson Corp. and AmerisourceBergen Drug Corporation argued, among other things, that the law doesn’t apply to West Virginia cities and counties’ claims and there’s no evidence distributors interfered with a public right. A state mass litigation panel rejected those arguments and others Friday. Courts across the country have responded similarly, a fact the panel cited.
This time, it clears the way for a civil trial to start Tuesday in the ceremonial courtroom of the Kanawha County Commission. The cities and counties claim the failure of the Big Three to maintain effective controls helped fuel the opioid crisis that rippled across West Virginia and killed hundreds of thousands of people nationwide.
Paul T. Farrell Jr. of Huntington and Bob Fitzsimmons of Wheeling are the lead attorneys for the cities and counties.
The trial comes a year after Huntington and Cabell County went to federal trial against the Big Three on similar claims. A ruling is pending in that case. It could result in the governments being awarded $2.6 billion.
During that trial, the city and county argued AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson shipped more than 127 million dosage units of opioids into the county of less than 100,000 people over an eight-year period. The companies blamed doctors, the federal Drug Enforcement Administration and West Virginians’ history of bad health as the reason for the shipments.
Earlier this year in another case, state Attorney General Patrick Morrisey reached a $161.5 million settlement with Allergan and Teva and a $99 million settlement with Johnson & Johnson.
In the latest case, Mass Litigation Panel presiding judges Alan D. Moats and Derek C. Swope have found, among other things, that distributors were required to take steps to prevent prescription drugs from getting to people who would abuse them rather than patients, a scenario known in the law as diversion. The spread of opioids to people abusing them turned the crisis into a wildfire.
The panel said federal and state law, the DEA and state Pharmacy Board all required distributors to maintain effective controls against diversion. The panel also said the companies were required to design and operate a system to identify suspicious orders, report those to the DEA and Pharmacy Board and stop or hold the orders pending further investigation.
The question at hand now is whether the companies fulfilled that responsibility.
In addition, the panel denied the companies’ request to block testimony from U.S. drug czar Rahul Gupta, the former state public health officer, regarding charts prepared by Lacey Keller, a data analyst for MK Analytics. The panel ruled the data charts are admissible to show a foundation and explanation of Gupta’s opinion on the drug crisis.
The panel also rejected the companies’ fault-shifting defenses, meaning the distributors could be held liable for all the costs accrued because of the crisis, even if other businesses were involved.