A Juul electronic cigarette starter kit is seen at a smoke shop on Dec. 20, 2018, in New York. 

 Seth Wenig | AP file photo

West Virginia has settled a lawsuit with the e-cigarette manufacturer Juul over marketing practices that allegedly targeted underage consumers, according to the attorney general’s office.

In a statement released Monday, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a $7.9 million settlement with the San Francisco-based company, which was accused of violating the state’s Consumer Credit and Protection Act.

Roger Adkins covers politics.

