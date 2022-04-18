As the third week of a trial against three pharmaceutical companies continued in a Kanawha County courtroom, West Virginia reached a $99 million settlement with one of the defendants, the parties announced Monday.
Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc., a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, reached the agreement with the state after negotiations ramped up last week, the second of the ongoing trial in which West Virginia claims the pharmaceutical companies used deceptive marketing practices that led to the over-prescription and overdistribution of prescription opioids, causing the state’s substance use disorder epidemic.
By settling the lawsuit directly with Johnson & Johnson, West Virginia received double the money it was calculated to get as part of a class action lawsuit against the company involving other states, according to Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.
Morrisey said that metric was inappropriate because it was based on population instead of the actual per capita damage caused by the opioid epidemic, of which West Virginia often is referred to as “ground zero.”
Morrisey said he believes this is the largest per capita opioid settlement in the country.
“We’re going to keep going,” Morrisey said during a news conference Monday morning. “We’re going to make sure that all of these cases bring accountability to so many of the families and the people that were devastated by this epidemic.”
With Johnson & Johnson’s settlement, the company no longer is part of the trial that began April 4. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and a group of companies that are part of Allergan Finance LLC are the remaining defendants.
“We will continue to press for, and we will have no delay, in our pursuit of accountability against Teva and Allergan,” Morrisey said Monday.
As part of the settlement agreement, Johnson & Johnson did not admit any wrongdoing.
“The Company will continue to defend against any litigation that the final agreement does not resolve,” company officials said in a statement. “The Company’s actions relating to the marketing and promotion of important prescription opioid medications were appropriate and responsible.”
Nationwide settlements were completed in February by Johnson & Johnson and distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson over their role in the opioid addiction crisis. That cleared the way for $26 billion to flow to nearly every state and local government in the U.S.
West Virginia previously reached settlements with those companies in separate lawsuits, including $37 million with McKesson in 2019, and $20 million with Cardinal Health and $16 million with AmerisourceBergen in 2017, according to The Associated Press.
In its current lawsuit, the state alleges the pharmaceutical companies created a public nuisance and violated the West Virginia Consumer Credit Protection Act by mischaracterizing and failing to disclose the serious risk of addiction of prescription opioids medications.
West Virginia also alleges the companies overstated the benefits of chronic opioid therapy and promoted the idea that doctors should prescribe higher dosage amounts without disclosing the greater risk involved.
Attorneys for the pharmaceutical companies have argued their sales representatives appropriately and legally marketed their opioid medications, saying documentation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration would support their claims.
They’ve also argued their respective opioid medications made up so little of West Virginia’s overall opioid market share, with nearly every relevant medication taking up less than 1% of the total, that they couldn’t be declared a public nuisance.
Morrisey originally filed the lawsuit in Boone County Circuit Court. It later was moved to West Virginia’s Mass Litigation Panel, where Mercer Circuit Judge Derek Swope became the presiding judge.
The state is seeking an injunction to require the companies to accurately disclose the “significant risk and limited benefits” of opioid drugs and not to market opioid medications as front-line treatment for chronic pain.
The state additionally is asking Swope to assess civil and other financial penalties against the companies. Those penalties would be dispersed among 54 of West Virginia’s 55 county governments and other municipalities.
Cabell County is the one county not participating in the ongoing trial.
The Cabell County Commission and City of Huntington were the plaintiffs in the case in which they argued that drug distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson played a substantial role in fueling the substance abuse epidemic in those communities.
That bench trial concluded in July, and the parties await a verdict from Senior U.S. District Judge David Faber.