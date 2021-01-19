With the death of longtime Kanawha County Circuit Judge Charles King, Gov. Jim Justice will now appoint King’s replacement to the bench, and that person will be responsible for presiding over the pending residency case against the governor.
The residency case, which claims the governor is violating the state constitution by not living in Charleston, has been pending in the courts for more than two years.
When a sitting circuit court judge dies in West Virginia, the governor appoints a temporary replacement until the next election is held. Justice chose Senior Status Judge Dan O'Hanlon as King's temporary replacement.
The governor soon will replace O'Hanlon, appointing someone to finish the rest of King's term. The deadline to apply for the position is Jan. 27, and interviews will be conducted Feb. 11 in Charleston, according to a news release from the Governor’s Office. The release did not say when the decision will be announced.
Justice's appointment will serve until the 2022 primary election, where candidates have the chance to run for the six-year term.
State Code does not require an appointed circuit court judge to recuse themselves from a case with a possible conflict of interest, and the decision is left to the individual selected. If the appointee does recuse themselves, the case will go to one of the six remaining Kanawha circuit judges.
The governor’s press secretary did not return a request for comment on Justice's role in the appointment, and also did not respond to a short list of questions asking if the governor plans to remain impartial and, if so, how neutrality will be guaranteed.
The residency case first entered into King’s court in June 2018 after the lawsuit was filed. Nearly one year later, King rejected a motion from the governor’s attorneys to dismiss the case.
King then sent the case up to the West Virginia Supreme Court to help define the legal meaning of “residence.” The high court ruled Nov. 20 that, when the state constitution says a person must “reside” somewhere, it means an elected official must make that place “home base” during his or her respective term in office.
Justice Evan Jenkins, who acted as chief justice in the case and is now the court's full-time chief justice, quoted 19th-century legislators throughout the court’s majority opinion.
These legislators increased the governor’s salary to ensure he or she had the means to move to Charleston, and the state built and paid for a mansion on the Capitol grounds, Jenkins wrote. These were clear indications that it was the West Virginia Legislature’s intent for the governor to live in the capital city, he said.
“The public has a reasonable expectation that its elected officials will uphold the duties of their offices/positions and follow the law,” Jenkins wrote.
Jenkins noted that, while there is a taxpayer-funded Governor’s Mansion, the constitution says only that the governor must live in the seat of state government, not necessarily in the mansion.
Then-Supreme Court Chief Justice Tim Armstead, a Justice appointee, recused himself from this case. Jenkins and Justice John Hutchison, also Justice appointees, did not.
The case is now back in Kanawha Circuit Court.
Isaac Sponaugle, the Pendleton County attorney who filed the lawsuit against Justice, said Tuesday he expects the case to proceed normally. There is a status conference scheduled for Jan. 26 in Charleston, with O'Hanlon presiding, for an update on discovery in the case, he said.
Sponaugle is a former Democratic Party member of the House of Delegates, serving from 2013 until he chose to run for his party's nomination for attorney general in the 2020 election. In the initial lawsuit, he alleged that Justice was underperforming in his duties as governor because Justice lived in Lewisburg.
The governor has said on numerous occasions that he does not live in Charleston. During the 10 months of the COVID-19 pandemic, Justice has traveled from Lewisburg to Charleston for news briefings and other meetings.
The governor's defense counsel has argued that it is not the courts' place to tell the governor where he should live.
At the time the lawsuit was filed, Justice and his administration were dealing with fallout from the management of the $150 million RISE West Virginia flood recovery program, which led to the ouster of Justice’s former commerce secretary, Woody Thrasher.
Sponaugle said he will wait until the process is completed before commenting on the judicial appointment, saying he will trust the judge to make the right decision regarding a potential conflict of interest.
“I usually give judges the benefit of the doubt. I just feel that’s proper,” he said. “They can take a look at it and make a determination for themselves, what they feel like they’ve got to do.”
An attorney for Justice’s counsel did not return a request for comment Tuesday.
Sponaugle said he’s hoping the case will reach a conclusion in the next four years, before Justice completes his second term. After a decision is reached in Kanawha Circuit Court, each side will have a chance to appeal it to the Supreme Court.