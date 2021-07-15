HUNTINGTON — Surrounded by colleagues, friends and family, Michael “Mike” Woelfel was sworn in as the new Cabell County circuit clerk Wednesday.
Woelfel previously served as a magistrate judge in the county for 18 years.
His appointment as circuit clerk was announced earlier this week.
Chief Circuit Court Judge Gregory Howard administered the oath to Woelfel at the courthouse. Woelfel said after the ceremony that he was humbled at the turnout.
“Just to see the turnout today shows that Cabell County is a family,” Woelfel said. “And we’ve all worked in this courthouse together, and it takes a family to deal with the problems that we have. Even though I’m changing roles, I’m available at any time that any of my family members need me.”
West Virginia Supreme Court Justices Beth Walker and Tim Armstead and Chief Justice Evan Jenkins were present during the ceremony and presented a certificate to Woelfel.
Jenkins said he is a “leader amongst leaders,” as other magistrates across the state elected Woelfel to lead the West Virginia Magistrate Association. Jenkins also highlighted Woelfel’s efforts to continue courthouse work during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The chief justice also thanked former Cabell County Circuit Clerk Jeffrey Hood for his service. Hood resigned last month to begin his retirement.
“I spoke with [Hood] several days ago, thanking him for his service, but we are also excited about the future that Mike Woelfel will bring to the [position of] circuit clerk,” Jenkins said.
Howard, who was a former teacher of Woelfel at Marshall University, also thanked Hood for his service. The judge commended the new clerk’s work as a magistrate judge.
“Mike just stood out. His experience, what he’s done down there administratively — he knows filing. He knows how to protect the clerk’s office. He’s a good administrator. He’ll be a great boss,” Howard said.
The judge added that he and Woelfel have had a few conversations about modernizing the office’s services, such as offering e-filing and electronic service for jury duty notifications.
Woelfel was appointed by a majority vote of the circuit judges. He will serve until Dec. 31, 2022. An election will be held in November 2022 to select the next clerk, who will serve a six-year term starting Jan. 1, 2023.