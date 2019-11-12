You are the owner of this article.
Woman accused of fatal stabbing to get second mental evaluation

Courtney Wallace

Wallace

A Charleston woman will undergo a second mental evaluation to determine her state of mind when she allegedly stabbed and killed another woman in January.

Kanawha Circuit Judge Jennifer Bailey ordered the second evaluation to determine if Courtney Shawn Wallace was competent when she allegedly killed Cherri Simpson last year. Bailey also ordered an evaluation to determine Wallace’s overall competency to stand trial.

Wallace’s trial was to begin Tuesday, but Bailey rescheduled the trial for Jan. 27, pending the results of the new evaluation.

A previous evaluation found Wallace overall was competent to stand trial and was competent at the time she is accused of killing Simpson, Wallace’s attorneys Richard Hollicker and Chris Medona said during the hearing.

Hollicker told Bailey he did not agree with the conclusion of the first evaluation, and he asked Bailey to grant the second evaluation before Bailey ruled on Wallace’s competency.

Assistant Kanawha County prosecutor Michele Drummond didn’t object to Hollicker’s request.

Simpson was killed on Jan. 17. St. Albans police went to Furlong Avenue that afternoon after a stabbing was reported.

When police entered the home, they saw Wallace standing in the hallway covered in blood and naked from the chest down, according to the criminal complaint filed in Kanawha Magistrate Court.

The complaint alleges Wallace refused to follow orders given by police and tried to get away.

Officers then saw Simpson lying on the floor with stab wounds to her front and rear torso.

Simpson’s daughter told police Wallace had taken a kitchen knife and stabbed her mother multiple times, performed sexual acts on her unresponsive body, and then urinated on the floor beside it.

Kanawha County paramedics arrived and started CPR on Simspon. They took her to Thomas Memorial Hospital, where she died.

Wallace is incarcerated at South Central Regional Jail.

Reach Lacie Pierson at

lacie.pierson@wvgazettemail.com, 304-348-1723 or follow @laciepierson on Twitter.

