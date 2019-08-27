Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
top story

Woman agrees to testify against ex-boyfriend in fatal child neglect case

Court Chellbie Hudson
Buy Now

Chellbie Hudson enters the courtroom of Kanawha Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit on Tuesday. Hudson, 26, pleaded guilty to one count of child neglect resulting in injury related to the death of her 8-month-old daughter last year.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

A St. Albans woman on Tuesday pleaded guilty to a crime that resulted in the death of her 8-month-old daughter last year.

Through tears, Chellbie Elaine Hudson pleaded guilty to one count of child neglect resulting in death before Kanawha Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit as part of a plea deal with the Kanawha Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Per the terms of Hudson’s plea deal, Kanawha Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Adam Petry agreed to drop one charge of child neglect creating a substantial risk of serious bodily injury. Kanawha Prosecuting Attorney Chuck Miller also attended Tuesday’s hearing.

Hudson, 26, also is expected to testify against her ex-boyfriend William Ellis Bowen IV, as a part of the terms of her plea deal. Bowen is charged with child neglect resulting in death and death of a child by parent, guardian or custodian.

He is set to stand trial Sept. 16.

Tabit scheduled Hudson’s sentencing hearing for Oct. 16. The sentence for child neglect resulting in death is between three and 15 years in prison, plus between $1,000 and $5,000 in fines.

During the hearing, Hudson only spoke to her attorney, Robby Long, and to answer Tabit’s questions. Petry stated the evidence prosecutors had against Hudson.

Hudson and Bowen were arrested after Kanawha County sheriff’s deputies found Hudson’s 8-month-old daughter Lillyann Aubriana Hudson unresponsive and barely breathing at the couple’s residence along Buckeye Street in St. Albans on June 23, 2018.

Emergency responders took Lillyann to Charleston Area Medical Center Women and Children’s Hospital, where she died a short time later, Petry said Tuesday.

Chellbie Hudson was Lillyann’s mother, and Bowen was Hudson’s live-in boyfriend at the time Lillyann died, according to the criminal complaint.

Lillyann was with Bowen during the hours leading up to deputies arriving at the scene.

Hudson arrived home to find Lillyann unresponsive, and she attempted to keep people at the residence from calling 911 for help for Lillyann, Petry said.

Hudson and Bowen are incarcerated at South Central Regional Jail.

Reach Lacie Pierson at lacie.pierson@wvgazettemail.com, 304-348-1723 or follow

@laciepierson on Twitter.

Funerals Today

Funerals Today, Tuesday, August 26, 2019

Bleigh, Ember Rose - 2 p.m., Simons-Coleman Funeral Home, Richwood.

Deal, Melody - 1 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.

Dingess, Steve - 1 p.m., Crawley Creek Church of God.

Fouty, Orpha - 11a.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Kincaid, Homer - 7 p.m., McCulla Funeral Home, Westover.

Kniceley, Freda Gay (Williams) - 11 a.m., Stockert-Paletti Funeral Home, Flatwoods.

Thompson, Jeanetta - 12:30 p.m., Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.