Woman agrees to testify against ex-boyfriend in fatal child neglect case

A St. Albans woman on Tuesday pleaded guilty to a crime that resulted in the death of her 8-month-old daughter last year.
Through tears, Chellbie Elaine Hudson pleaded guilty to one count of child neglect resulting in death before Kanawha Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit as part of a plea deal with the Kanawha Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
Per the terms of Hudson’s plea deal, Kanawha Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Adam Petry agreed to drop one charge of child neglect creating a substantial risk of serious bodily injury. Kanawha Prosecuting Attorney Chuck Miller also attended Tuesday’s hearing.
Hudson, 26, also is expected to testify against her ex-boyfriend William Ellis Bowen IV, as a part of the terms of her plea deal. Bowen is charged with child neglect resulting in death and death of a child by parent, guardian or custodian.
He is set to stand trial Sept. 16.
Tabit scheduled Hudson’s sentencing hearing for Oct. 16. The sentence for child neglect resulting in death is between three and 15 years in prison, plus between $1,000 and $5,000 in fines.
During the hearing, Hudson only spoke to her attorney, Robby Long, and to answer Tabit’s questions. Petry stated the evidence prosecutors had against Hudson.
Hudson and Bowen were arrested after Kanawha County sheriff’s deputies found Hudson’s 8-month-old daughter Lillyann Aubriana Hudson unresponsive and barely breathing at the couple’s residence along Buckeye Street in St. Albans on June 23, 2018.
Emergency responders took Lillyann to Charleston Area Medical Center Women and Children’s Hospital, where she died a short time later, Petry said Tuesday.
Chellbie Hudson was Lillyann’s mother, and Bowen was Hudson’s live-in boyfriend at the time Lillyann died, according to the criminal complaint.
Lillyann was with Bowen during the hours leading up to deputies arriving at the scene.
Hudson arrived home to find Lillyann unresponsive, and she attempted to keep people at the residence from calling 911 for help for Lillyann, Petry said.
Hudson and Bowen are incarcerated at South Central Regional Jail.