A Charleston woman will spend 10 years in prison for her role in a 2019 shooting death.
Samantha O’Brien, 34, of Charleston, pleaded guilty on Thursday to voluntary manslaughter in the death of Adam Swim.
Swim, 40, was reportedly found shot to death shortly before 1 a.m. June 17, 2019 in a home in the 100 block of Ash Street on the West Side.
O’Brien, who also goes by Samantha Slater, and co-defendant Lasalle Javon Burnett had been charged with burglary, attempted first-degree robbery, first-degree sexual assault and murder.
As a part of a plea agreement, prosecutors dropped those charges in exchange for O’Brien’s guilty plea to voluntary manslaughter, a felony.
O’Brien also agreed to cooperate with authorities in the investigation.
Assistant prosecutor JC MacCallum told the court that had the case gone to a jury trial, testimony and cellphone records would have shown that O’Brien went with two men to Swim’s house on June 17, 2019, that the two men robbed Swim and that during the robbery, Swim was intentionally killed with a gunshot to the head.
“The way that ties in to Ms. O’Brien is that the jury would have heard again that she took the overt act of taking the individuals there, arranging that to occur,” McCallum said.
Judge Joanna Tabit accepted O’Brien’s plea and sentenced her to 10 years in prison.