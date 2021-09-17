A woman agreed to $50 payments to allow Gauley Bridge's then-police chief to twice rape a teenage family member, federal prosecutors claim.
The ex-chief, Larry Allen Clay Jr., also arranged an encounter with the girl and one of his officers, who declined after learning her age, according to a federal lawsuit she filed against the cop and the city of Gauley Bridge.
Clay had been having an extramarital affair with Kristen Naylor-Legg, 28, who pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiracy to sex-traffic her family member, according to the lawsuit. A criminal complaint says Clay twice raped the 17-year-old girl, wearing his uniform during the first encounter in Cain Branch just outside Gauley Bridge, where he arrived in a police cruiser.
Naylor-Legg drove the girl to meetings with Clay twice in June 2020, providing the teenager with towels to clean up afterward, according to federal authorities. In March, authorities arrested Clay, 57, on sex-trafficking and other charges. He pleaded not guilty in May and is scheduled for trial in November.
The federal lawsuit was filed earlier this month against the city and Clay, who became chief after eight years as a Fayette County sheriff's deputy. City officials declined to comment on the civil case.
The complaint in that case says Naylor-Legg began her affair with Clay in April or May 2020, and he then told her he was sexually interested in the girl, although he knew she was a minor. Federal Homeland Security agent Brian Morris wrote in the criminal complaint that Naylor-Legg and Clay had discussed the girl's upcoming 18th birthday before the alleged assaults took place.
Naylor-Legg used cellphones to photograph the girl's naked breasts and buttocks and directed the teenager to do the same, sending the images to Clay and others, who paid for the pictures using the Cash App mobile service, according to the criminal complaint.
Wearing his police uniform, Clay later followed the girl around at a high school graduation party, trying to get near her as she sought to avoid him, according to the lawsuit. Naylor-Legg told the girl the following night that she'd be thrown out of the family home if she did not show more interest in Clay, the lawsuit says.
After Clay told Naylor-Legg to meet him, she texted the girl and then drove the teen to the first rendezvous in June 2020, according to the criminal complaint. The chief allegedly arrived in uniform and in a city-owned squad car. He forced the girl to perform oral sex, then bent her over the cruiser, according to both the criminal and civil complaints.
Another female minor rode to the encounter with the girl, hearing Naylor-Legg tell the child she "had to do this" and that she could not "back out now," according to the civil complaint.
After the encounter, Clay paid Naylor-Legg $50 in cash and ordered the girl to "keep her mouth shut," according to the civil complaint. Naylor-Legg told the girl the family needed the money to keep the utilities on, the lawsuit says.
Later in the same month, Naylor-Legg drove the girl to an encounter at a police substation inside the former Gauley Bridge High School, where Clay again appeared wearing his uniform and raped her, advising that he was "fixed," according to the complaints. Naylor-Legg gave the girl paper towels to clean herself, then took another payment of $50 in cash, according to the lawsuit.
Naylor-Legg stood by during both encounters, according to the criminal complaint.
With Naylor-Legg's help, Clay also arranged for another officer to have paid sex with the girl at the substation, displaying nude photographs of her beforehand, according to her lawsuit. That unidentified officer backed out upon learning the girl's age, according to the lawsuit.
Naylor-Legg faces life in prison on her guilty plea. She is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 9. Clay faces 10 years to life in prison if convicted.