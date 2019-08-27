Woman sentenced to prison for overnight break-ins while owners were home

A woman who admitted to breaking into two homes while she was under the influence of drugs will spend at least two years in prison.
Kanawha Circuit Judge Charles King sentenced Victoria Leigh Critchfield to between 2 and 30 years in prison during a hearing Tuesday afternoon.
Critchfield pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary and one count of escape on June 10.
The prison sentence for burglary is between one and 15 years in prison, and King sentenced Critchfield to that term for each burglary count. Those sentences will run consecutive to each other.
For her escape conviction, King sentenced Critchfield to two years in prison, but he ordered that sentence would be served simultaneously to the burglary sentence.
King also gave Critchfield credit for the 238 days she has been incarcerated at South Central Regional Jail while her case progressed in circuit court.
On June 10, Critchfield said she didn’t remember much about breaking into two homes in Kanawha City on May 15, 2018, because she had used Xanax earlier that night.
She said she went into the homes and stole from the homeowners while they were asleep.
While she was in police custody on April 3, 2019, Critchfield attempted to escape because she didn’t want to go to jail.
She said she was able to get out of her handcuffs while she sat in the back of the police vehicle, and when the officer opened the door she ran. The officer caught up with her three blocks away from the vehicle.