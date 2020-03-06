Woman sues Division of Corrections after brother dies from injuries sustained in jail fight

A woman has filed a lawsuit against the West Virginia Division of Corrections alleging her brother died from complications from hip surgery following injuries he sustained during a fight in jail.
Mark Steven Morris died Feb. 8, 2018, less than a month after being released from the Western Regional Jail. Morris’ cause of death was a “left hip fracture,” according to the complaint filed in Kanawha Circuit Court.
His sister, Peggy A. Stevens, alleges the WRJ never gave Morris any information or guidance on the importance of follow-up care for his hip injury. Morris fractured his left femur in a December 2017 fight with his cellmate, according to the complaint.
Morris was transported to St. Mary’s Medical Center, in Huntington, and underwent a partial hip replacement. After surgery, Morris was discharged from the hospital and was admitted to the medical unit at WRJ, the complaint reads.
Morris’ discharge instructions said a follow-up appointment should be scheduled within the next five or six weeks; and one was scheduled for Jan. 30, 2018, according to the complaint.
Morris was released from WRJ, in a wheelchair, on Jan. 17, 2018, without a reasonable supply of his current medications or instructions on follow-up care, the complaint says.
Dante diTrapano, who is representing Stevens, described Morris’ plight as a classic case of “patient dumping,” where corrections officers release an inmate with a serious medical condition and don’t provide them or a family member further instructions on treatment.
“Mr. Morris is yet another casualty of our regional jail system,” diTrapano said. “He did not have to die.”
“When inmates are released from the hospital, corrections officers are required to notify and report to their supervisors on the inmate’s condition,” the complaint says.
Stevens accuses the Division of Corrections and unnamed employees of malicious conduct, subjecting Morris to cruel and unusual punishment, and negligence.
“The failure of certain corrections officers to take action in response to the release of Mr. Morris in a medically fragile condition was recklessly indifferent, willful and malicious,” Stevens alleges in the complaint. “As a result ... Mr. Morris suffered at home for several days before and died as a result of his hip fracture.”
The suit was filed Monday and the case is currently assigned to Kanawha Circuit Judge Carrie Webster.