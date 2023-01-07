Linda Matheny’s dream resides at 908 Quarrier St.
It is a dream deferred, stalled in what she says is paid-for-but-not-performed contracting work. From outside, one can see studs for a bar and completed drywall, but not much else.
Matheny, 58, who operates a hair salon on Hale Street, plans to call her establishment Hagy’s Irish Pie Pub. She organized a limited liability company around the idea. Matheny envisioned serving authentic Irish food.
Her dream took a hit, she said, when she hired Hector Lizarraga three years ago for contracting work. Now the two are battling in court over allegations Lizarraga defrauded her of $50,143.
Matheny was deposed in December by her lawyer, Ben Salango, to be followed by the Zoom depositions of Lizarraga and his mother, Glynda Bowling, three days later.
Bowling, Lizarraga and his wife, Caitlin Ashley-Lizarraga, are listed in Kentucky state records as officers of Stay Safe Security. The license is inactive because Stay Safe failed to file an annual report for 2019, a state spokeswoman said. The company must resume annual reports to regain an active license, she said.
Lizarraga and Bowling also are listed as officers of Stay Safe in West Virginia state records. Stay Safe Security, LLC could not be found in the online State Division of Labor database of licensed contractors in West Virginia. No license could be found under Hector Lizarraga either.
Three lawsuits against Lizarraga are pending in Kanawha County Circuit Court, while another plaintiff has won his case and is pursuing a judgment. Another party has won its fight against Lizarraga but has moved on from collecting.
A host of other residents claim they have been defrauded in some fashion by Lizarraga, but have not filed legal action.
Plaintiffs in the five cases allege Lizarraga breached contracts to perform contracting work in the approximate amount of $234,000.
No luck of the Irish
Matheny had her sights set on joining the growing ranks of pubs in the capital city, and she still might.
“I’d already be opened now had I known [about Lizarraga’s past],” she said. “I’m a busy hairdresser.”
Matheny claims in her suit she paid Lizarraga twice in 2019, once in 2020 and once in January 2021. The payments were $5,000, $17,500, $9,174 and $13,769, respectively, according to the suit. Matheny also contends Lizarraga illegally removed a heating, ventilating, and air conditioning unit worth $3,700 and wooden beams worth $1,000.
“As a proximate result of Defendant’s failure to obtain appropriate licenses and permits from the City of Charleston, Plaintiffs were required to ‘tear out’ work performed by Defendants and re-do the work with a contractor who had secured the appropriate licenses and permits,” according to the suit, which says Matheny paid $3,000 to re-do the work.
Lizarraga and Bowling’s response to the facts section of the suit says the two entered a “consultation agreement” with Matheny. They denied a contractor’s agreement.
Matheny’s suit says she paid Lizarraga $13,769 in January 2021 and fired him when he didn’t do the work. She said he asked for another $18,000. “He had the nerve to ask for $18,000 past that point [to build out the interior]. He abandoned the project and asked me for more money. Hector is unique.”
Calls to Lizarraga and his wife went unanswered, as did two emails to Lizarraga’s lawyer, Zackary Viglianco.
Mi Cocina no more
The Gazette-Mail learned of Lizarraga in July, after Mi Cocina de Amor went belly up. The tiny West Side place had developed a solid following and was key in the hoped-for revitalization of the Elk City neighborhood.
Mi Cocina founders Frank and Julia Higginbotham Gonzales sold the restaurant business — but not the building, which they did not own — to Lizarraga and Stay Safe Security, as reflected in a court filing. Gonzales and Lizarraga knew each other beforehand.
Lizarraga paid no rent on the building from the time he took over the business and building lease in October 2021 to July 2022. The American Postal Workers Union and the National Association of Letter Carriers, the building’s owners, sued Lizarraga for $7,950.
Kanawha Circuit Judge Carrie Webster found in favor of the postal union and evicted Lizarraga. Postal union lawyer Shannon Bland said the union never received the back rent.
A Mi Cocina Facebook post read that Mi Cocina de Amor “had plans to continue operating as usual through the summer and then begin the transition to our next phase this fall.”
“. . . Effective today [July 5], the restaurant will close inside at our current location. But don’t worry, this is not permanent; we will reopen! . . . We are transitioning the ENTIRE restaurant onto the patio next door (also known as The Margarita Garden) to bring a unique indoor/outdoor dining experience to the Charleston area.”
The post went on to say the restaurant still would be available for catering. As for employees, Mi Cocina would “happily recommend you to any future employers.” To customers, “we hope you welcome this opportunity for change, as we have ...”
“And finally to Frank Gonzales III and Julia Higginbotham Gonzales, thank you for your continued support, faith and trust. We hope when you come back to visit WV, you’ll come see us!” The Gonzaleses live in Florida now. Frank Gonzales did not return phone calls.
The Charleston Urban Renewal Authority owns the Mi Cocina patio and had been leasing it to Gonzales. The lease transitioned to Lizarraga when he bought the restaurant from Gonzales, said authority Executive Director Ron Butlin, but the space has remained vacant since the eviction.
“Hector has told me he intends to keep the lease,” Butlin said. “We built it for Frank before Hector ever got involved.” Butlin said the lease is $400 a month.
There is no sign the 12-year-old Mi Cocina ever existed. It once served as one of the shining lights of Elk City, a small business district still struggling to find its way.
The postal union has revamped the space, including the removal of a kitchen wall. It will be used for union functions and leased to outside groups.
Cantina nearly canned
The Cantina in Kanawha City hit rough surf this summer, as evidenced by a Facebook post from July 19, just a couple weeks after Mi Cocina’s eviction.
The post alludes to the dual ownership of The Cantina, split between Les Bagyi and Lizarraga, who knew each other before going into business together. It alleges Lizarraga took profits from The Cantina and funneled them to Mi Cocina for the eight months Lizarraga owned the West Side restaurant.
“One of the partners busts his ass every single day to keep the place running (Thanks Les!) and the other does NOTHING, not even step foot in the bar, but can’t seem to stay out of the bank account.”
The post goes on to say Lizarraga appropriated “large sums of money, leaving barely anything for the bar to operate on (I can send bank statements for anyone who wants them). . . BUT THIS IS THE BEST PART! The Cantina (without permission from Les, also an owner) HAS BEEN PAYING BILLS FOR ANOTHER RESTAURANT (that Les does not own)! A fully operational, open 6 days a week restaurant. So why can’t they pay their own bills? . . . Oh, and by the way, yes, the same restaurant which is being evicted for not paying RENT. So where is that money going????”
Bagyi and Lizarraga are battling in court now, but they once were friends. In fact, after playing indoor soccer one day in 2020, the two were relaxing at The Cantina when the idea of purchasing the place came up.
Bagyi and Lizarraga acquired a limited liability corporation called STNKPOO in July 2020. About a year later, Bagyi’s lawsuit says, he learned Lizarraga had acquired Mi Cocina and intended to make it part of STNKPOO.
Initially, the suit says, Lizarraga deposited Mi Cocina credit card receipts into the STNKPOO account but later ceased to involve Bagyi in “any aspect of Mi Cocina and never added plaintiff as a signatory to the credit card account at Mi Cocina.”
The suit goes on to say Bagyi discovered “Mi Cocina was never, in fact, made an asset of the LLC and Defendant actually purchased the Mi Cocina assets in his own name individually or in a separate company called Stay Safe, WV owned and controlled by the Defendant.”
Court records show Gonzales sold the Mi Cocina business to Stay Safe. But in a settlement of the Mi Cocina eviction, prepared by Viglianco, Lizarraga wanted it made clear that “he was not acting in a personal capacity but rather as a member of the Limited Liability Company [STNKPOO] of which Mi Cocina is a registered d/b/a on behalf of that entity.”
Bagyi asserted that Lizarraga had diverted $47,578 from STNKPOO for non-business reasons, including $35,168 in checks to Stay Safe, or other improper purposes. Included in that amount, the suit says, is about $3,000 in improper equipment purchases and about $9,500 in improper debit card purchases.
Bagyi’s April 19 initial complaint and request for injunctive relief says he confronted Lizarraga on March 9 about the alleged misuse of funds. Bagyi alleges Lizarraga continued to use money inappropriately.
“Since March 9, 2022 the situation has reached the point where Plaintiff is racing to the Bank on Monday mornings in an effort to obtain funds deposited over the weekend by credit card sales, in order to protect them from Defendant’s misappropriation, only to find that Defendant has beaten Plaintiff to the Bank and siphoned additional funds from the account for non-LLC purposes.”
Lizarraga says he personally signed the promissory note to buy the Mi Cocina business from Gonzales and provided approximately $50,000 as a down payment. A court document shows he signed the note as Stay Safe.
It was Bagyi, Lizarraga contends, who spent $3,500 of company money when Lizarraga was attempting to meet payroll for Mi Cocina. Bagyi, the response says, proposed Lizarraga remove himself from the company and “call it even.” Lizarraga, his lawyer says, insisted on a proper buyout with a company valuation.
Further, Lizarraga says, Bagyi had been keeping all Cantina cash receipts. Lizarraga says no cash sales deposits had taken place since July 2021.
He alleges Bagyi mismanaged The Cantina. He claims that in February 2022, $38,000 was deposited into the company account, $23,000 in credit card receipts from Mi Cocina and $13,000 in merchant deposits from The Cantina. During the month, The Cantina had $14,000 in expenses, placing it $1,000 in the red.
Lizarraga said in court documents that he has contributed more than $90,000 to STNKPOO.
“Mr. Lizarraga has, due at least in part to Mr. Bagyi’s diversion of LLC accounts receivable, been forced to expend more than $30,000 in non-LLC funds to cover the operating expenses of Mi Cocina . . .”
Kanawha Circuit Judge Duke Bloom ruled in June 2022 that no checks shall be written on the STNKPOO account, unless it bears the signatures of both Bagyi and Lizarraga and no credit cards shall be used without the authorization of both men. Debit cards, automatic clearinghouse and automatic debits all are prohibited. That is the last ruling on the matter.
Cinco’s rough road
Jay Cinco played point guard for Charleston Catholic High School in the early 1990s. These days he owns a successful medical distribution company, Biotronic, and operates a restaurant, Barkadas, on the side.
He launched his Filipino-American style restaurant three weeks before COVID-19 hit the world in March 2020. He knew Lizarraga but had no concerns when he hired him for contracting work.
Cinco alleged Lizarraga’s failures to fulfill his contract cost his businesses $55,000, while Stay Safe and Lizarraga as an entity were allegedly liable for another $70,333 in money converted for their own personal use.
As part of a settlement, Bloom ruled Lizarraga pay Cinco $40,000, with a $20,000 down payment required within 60 days. The check bounced.
That entitled Cinco to enter judgment of $60,000. Cinco said he is still pursuing that money through legal channels.
“I paid [Lizarraga] him for a bunch of work,” Cinco said. “He didn’t complete it. The work he did complete I had to get a new contractor to come in and re-do. He is a true-life con man, running through town, robbing Peter to pay Paul. When he talks, he’s knowledgeable, a charismatic guy.”
Most recent lawsuit
The most recent lawsuit against Lizarraga is straightforward. In September, JP Mechanical HVAC, LLC asserted Stay Safe Security hired it to remove a horizontal air handler and install a new heating, ventilating and air conditioning system at Dollar General on Washington Street West.
Company owner John Providenti said he was never paid the $3,653 he is owed.
Also named in the suit is Dolgencorp, LLC, which owns Dollar General.