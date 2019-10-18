Woods murder trial reset for 2020

A Kanawha County circuit judge has delayed the trial for a man accused of killing his wife three years ago.
Judge Tod Kaufman on Friday approved a motion to reschedule the trial of Arthur Owen Woods for Jan. 23, 2020.
Attorneys in the case told Kaufman they needed more time to process evidence.
Woods, 40, pleaded not guilty to one count of first-degree murder in May. He is accused of killing his wife, Starina Woods.
She was last known to be alive on March 10, 2016, and no one reported her missing until May 19 that year, according to court records.
By October 2016, Charleston Police detectives were investigating her disappearance as a homicide and had named her husband as a suspect.
On March 9, 2016, the couple moved to a house on Lance Drive, in Charleston, and they got into a "heated altercation the next day, according to police.
Arthur Woods never reported Starina Woods missing or tried to contact her after her disappearance, according to search warrants cited in previous reports.
He told police he believed Starina Woods had stolen $29,000 from him and had run off to Ecuador after a violent altercation between them on March 10. Police found no record of Starina Woods crossing the border and no record of a $29,000 withdrawal, according to previous reports.
Police also found "a significant amount of blood on the front door, stairs and living room of the Woods' home, and "signs of an attempted cleaning of blood," according to previous reports.