Two Charleston men have been indicted for murder in the March shooting death of a man in a Bigley Avenue home.
Mike’o Wooton, 20, of Dunbar, and Davone Lee Foote Jr., 21, of Washington D.C., are each charged with first-degree murder in the death of 21-year-old Keyshawnta St. John. They’re also charged with use or presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to a news release from the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office.
St. John was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso inside a home at 1820½ Bigley Avenue around 6:15 a.m. on March 13, according to police. He was pronounced dead a few minutes later.
According to a criminal complaint, the victim’s father told police he was at the house at the time of the shooting. The man said after hearing gunshots, he saw a Black male wearing a green jacket flee the residence with a firearm. While canvasing the area, police located Wooton in a vehicle parked across from the crime scene.
Inside the vehicle, police found a green jacket and numerous firearms, according to the complaint.
Police found Foote walking along Odell Avenue/Alethea Street. When police approached him and said they were investigating a homicide, he told them “you might as well handcuff me,” according to the complaint. He also asked police if he could retrieve his green jacket from the vehicle Wooton was located in.
Foote later told police that he, St. John and Wooton had come to the house to smoke marijuana. He said that while in St. John’s bedroom, Wooton produced a gun and shot St. John numerous times. He said they attempted to leave, but were unable to start the vehicle.
The fact that a person has been charged with a crime is merely an accusation, and that person is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Wooton and Foote will be arraigned Thursday in the courtroom of Kanawha County Circuit Judge Maryclaire Akers.