Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Two Charleston men have been indicted for murder in the March shooting death of a man in a Bigley Avenue home.

Mike’o Wooton, 20, of Dunbar, and Davone Lee Foote Jr., 21, of Washington D.C., are each charged with first-degree murder in the death of 21-year-old Keyshawnta St. John. They’re also charged with use or presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to a news release from the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office.

Tags

Recommended for you