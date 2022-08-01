West Virginia's cities and counties will get $400 million over 12 years from the nation's Big Three opioid distributors in a landmark settlement announced Monday.
Lawyers for the state's cities and counties, excluding Huntington and Cabell County, described the deal with AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson as "record setting." The cities and counties sued the distributors accusing them of pumping pills into West Virginia and fueling the opioid epidemic.
"This settlement is an acknowledgment of the downstream devastation caused by the wholesale distribution of a billion ... pills throughout West Virginia," said Paul Farrell, co-lead counsel in the case along with Bob Fitzsimmons.
The announcement comes about a month after the lawsuit was scheduled to go to trial in state court. The trial was postponed July 5. A day earlier, a federal judge ruled against Cabell County and Huntington in similar claims.
Once approved by the cities and counties, the $400 million will be paid over 12 years. A "front-loaded" payment will go to a fund that will be used to help battle the epidemic's effects.
"West Virginia has been plagued by an opioid epidemic that has brought addiction, opioid use disorder, overdose and deaths to our friends, neighbors and family," Fitzsimmons said. "There is not a single person in our state who has not been affected by this crisis."
The road to the settlement
From 2006 to 2014, 1.1 billion pain pills were supplied to West Virginia alone, with 261 million coming from distributor Cardinal Health, 172 million from McKesson and 169 million from AmerisourceBergen. West Virginia's current population is about 1.77 million.
When the number of prescription pills shipped to the Appalachian region dramatically decreased, opioid users turned to illicit opioids, eventually heroin and fentanyl, oftentimes unknowingly.
Earlier this year, the distributors reached a $21 billion national settlement to resolve most opioid lawsuits filed against them across the United States.
West Virginia was left out of the deal after the distributors argued it was ineligible because of previous settlements reached between them and the state Attorney General’s Office.
Judges disagreed, allowing the West Virginia lawsuits to move forward in federal and state courts. The settlement is more than twice what the state would have received had it been allowed to participate in the national settlement.
The settlements followed claims similar to those of Cabell County and Huntington, which plan to appeal U.S. District Judge David Faber’s decision that rejecting the vast majority of arguments the governments made against the drug firms.
The governments argued the distributors shipped opioids into the area without maintaining effective controls against diversion into illicit markets. They pointed to the high volume of pills shipped and said there was little to no proof distributors investigated why the numbers kept increasing.
Faber disagreed, ruling it was good-faith prescribing that drove the increased volume of prescription opioids. He said there was no evidence the companies contributed to pill mills in Cabell County.
The county and city also failed to address harms caused by opioid abuse and addiction in their $2.6 billion abatement plan, Faber ruled.
How will the money be spent
The settlement money is expected to eventually be placed in the West Virginia First Program, a proposed opioid litigation fund. Announced in February, the fund was created by attorneys for the localities and Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.
The local governments are in the process of approving the plan and a special session of the Legislature is expected to be called later this year for final approval.
Through the plan, a nonprofit opioid foundation will be created and control 72.5% of settlements of judgments, with another 24.5% being allocated to local governments. All the funds must be used for opioid crisis abatement.
Huntington and Cabell will not be eligible for money from the deal announced Monday. Farrell said that detail is particularly painful, given the two localities led the way for thousands of cases nationally.
What the settlement means
While the distributors did not acknowledge responsibility for helping fuel the crisis, the settlement gives West Virginia — a state with a dwindling population and poor economy — a clearer path to help pay for measures to address substance use as the opioid crisis rages.
During their trial, Huntington and Cabell County estimated it would take $2.6 billion over 15 years to abate the crisis in that area alone, which accounts for fewer than 100,000 people.
The abatement plan covers four areas — prevention, treatment, recovery and special population — to be addressed over 15 years.
Before Monday, the fund was projected to be more than $270 million, including $10 million from the state’s settlement with McKinsey and Co.; a $99 million settlement with Johnson & Johnson; and a $161.5 million settlement reached with Teva Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Allergan Finance mid-trial in May.