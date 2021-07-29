Charleston, WV (25301)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. High 91F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 71F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.