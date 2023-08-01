Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The Intermediate Court of Appeals of West Virginia recently celebrated its first anniversary.

Since its opening, the ICA has received over 670 appeals and issued 226 decisions, including 17 signed opinions, according to information from the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia.

