The West Virginia Intermediate Court of Appeals is setting up its five satellite court locations six weeks before the court becomes operational.
The Intermediate Court will be headquartered in Charleston and will have satellite courtrooms in Grant, Lewis, Morgan, Raleigh and Wetzel counties, according to a news release from the West Virginia Supreme Court, which oversees the mid-level court.
The Intermediate Court will be housed in the City Center East building in Charleston, which already is about 60% occupied by Supreme Court offices. The Supreme Court purchased the building in February for $7.5 million.
The satellite courtrooms will provide secure and reliable connections to the judges in Charleston. They will have at least one Intermediate Court staff member and dedicated security, to allow parties to virtually argue cases.
Judge Dan Greear will be the first chief judge to head the court, which is to begin operations July 1. The judges decided they will rotate the chief judge position on an annual basis.
Greear will serve from July 2022 to December 2023. Judge Tom Scarr will serve as chief judge in 2024, and Judge Charles Lorensen will serve in the role in 2025.
Gov. Jim Justice appointed all three men to serve staggered terms on the court until the respective positions are up for election.
Lorenson will serve 6 ½ years on the court, with that seat being up for election in 2028. Greear will serve a 4 ½-year term before that seat us up for election in 2026. Scarr will serve 2 ½ years in a seat that will be up for election in 2024.
The judges elected in those races will serve 10-year terms.
When the Intermediate Court becomes operational on July 1, judges will consider appeals that now go to the Supreme Court, the Workers’ Compensation Review Board or the state Insurance Commission’s Office of Judges. The Office of Judges will be terminated, and the Workers’ Compensation Review Board will be expanded.
The court also will hear appeals in certain cases from county circuit courts and family courts.
Cases that will be automatically appealed to the Supreme Court, bypassing the Intermediate Court altogether, include criminal, juvenile, child abuse and neglect, domestic violence petitions and mental hygiene, as well as certified questions of law from circuit and federal courts.
After the Intermediate Court issues a ruling, that case may be appealed to the Supreme Court.