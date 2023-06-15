Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

West Virginia's Intermediate Court of Appeals has sided in favor of Charleston Town Center mall owners, reversing a Kanawha Circuit Court order that the owners owe fees tied to the facility’s parking operation.

The case was remanded to circuit court, where the Charleston Urban Renewal Authority won a victory last year. That ruling ran counter to an April 2020 circuit court judgment releasing Town Center owners The Hull Group from “any claims that arose from or were related to, directly, or indirectly, the Mall’s parking garages.”

Greg Stone is a reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-5124 or gstone@hdmediallc.com.

