West Virginia's Intermediate Court of Appeals has sided in favor of Charleston Town Center mall owners, reversing a Kanawha Circuit Court order that the owners owe fees tied to the facility’s parking operation.
The case was remanded to circuit court, where the Charleston Urban Renewal Authority won a victory last year. That ruling ran counter to an April 2020 circuit court judgment releasing Town Center owners The Hull Group from “any claims that arose from or were related to, directly, or indirectly, the Mall’s parking garages.”
The mall’s original 1982 Joint Development Agreement stipulated the mall owner be responsible for “additional rent charges for the operation and maintenance of the Mall’s parking garages.”
In the runup to purchasing the mall in May 2021, Hull officials negotiated a settlement agreement which they claim removed from garage matters. CURA flipped the tables in July 2022, arguing the original Joint Development Agreement should remain in place. That gave the mall owner little leeway in slipping out of parking-related expenses.
Hull argued it had already won the battle. The Intermediate Court agreed, ruling that both CURA and UMB Bank -- which represented bondholders who had financed parking garage construction -- agreed to let Hull off the hook.
Last year’s circuit court order held that a section of the revised Joint Development Agreement did not release Hull from obligations made under the original construction and reciprocal easement agreement.
“Several of Petitioner’s assignments of error can be distilled into one issue -- did the circuit court err in enforcing the Jan. 14, 2009 order, when that order was based upon a contractual relationship that may not currently exist between the parties herein,” Chief Judge Dan Greear wrote in the delivering the court's opinion. “As to this issue, we find the circuit court erred in enforcing the 2019 contractual provisions against Petitioner.”
Legislators passed legislation creating the Intermediate Court of Appeals in 2021. Previously, Hull and other petitioners would have faced longer odds in getting their cases heard by the state Supreme Court of Appeals.
Critics charged that the Intermediate Court would automatically favor business and create unneeded judicial bureaucracy. Proponents said it created a more level playing field for petitioners who had had trouble getting cases heard on appeal.
Hull has been litigious since buying the mall. It fought a Richmond, Va. hotel developer tooth and nail for the right to shear the former Sears building from the mall and replace it with a hotel.
Hotel lawyers won and the building is now leveled. A permanent wall is nearly finished, separating the rest of the mall from the outside world. No timetable has been announced for hotel construction.
