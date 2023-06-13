Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The West Virginia Supreme Court has dismissed claims filed by a Mingo County couple that a hospital and funeral home mishandled their stillborn daughter’s remains.

In a 3-2 decision, the high court ruled a lawsuit against Charleston Area Medical Center be dismissed because the plaintiffs in the case did not follow medical malpractice guidelines when filing.

Roger Adkins covers politics.

He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

