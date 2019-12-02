Young woman shot and killed on Charleston's West Side

An 18-year-old woman was shot and killed on Charleston's West Side on Saturday evening, police said.

Laurina Blake was found by Charleston police around 7:15 p.m. in the 100 block of Lovell Drive, after reports of gunshots to Kanawha County Metro 911. Blake was taken to CAMC General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to a news release from the Charleston Police Department.

Blake had been shot multiple times, according to police. She was found laying next to a white Nissan Rogue SUV, which also showed evidence of damage from bullets.

No one has been arrested, but police are looking for a white SUV that left the scene after the gunshots. They want anyone with information about the shooting to call 304-348-8111.

