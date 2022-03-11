The West Virginia Legislature is one vote away from adopting a bill that would require family court judges to equally split physical custody of children at the onset of custody proceedings.
The House of Delegates on Friday adopted Senate Bill 463, bringing the bill closer to law than similar measures in recent years have made it.
Because the House made some changes to the bill, members of the Senate will have to vote Saturday on whether to accept those changes before it can advance to Gov. Jim Justice for his consideration.
The bill, titled the “Best Interests of the Child Act,” would require family court judges to give parents 50/50 custody on a temporary basis at the start of child custody proceedings, unless there’s clear evidence of abuse or other threats to the child’s safety.
People speaking in support of the bill said it would create an environment for healthier outcomes for children by encouraging involvement from both parents.
“What this bill does is take a step in the direction of having both parents involved in the child’s life to the maximum extent possible,” said Delegate Geoff Foster, R-Putnam. “That’s all it’s doing is making sure these kids have the best chance possible to succeed.”
People who spoke against the bill said it was bad policy that puts the feelings of parents, who most often are not getting along, above the well-being of children and sets up children to be collateral in disagreements between their parents.
“I think it’s misnamed,” said Delegate Barbara Fleischauer, D-Monongalia. “It is not in best interests of the child. It is the best interest of the two parents who are fighting each other.”
Delegate Mike Pushkin, D-Kanawha, who grew up in a single-parent household, said the bill was not one that would put a stop to bad outcomes for children who live in single-parent households.
“This bill does nothing that will keep families together,” Pushkin said. “It will result in children being shipped back and forth, having less stability, and it is absolutely not in the best interest of the child.”
The House adopted the bill along party lines in a 75-22 vote.
In addition to making equally split custody the presumption at the beginning of a custody case, the bill also allows for people in custody disputes to appeal a family court judge’s ruling to the West Virginia Intermediate Court of Appeals while their case still is pending.
Existing law requires that a case be closed before custody agreements can be appealed.
The bill also would require family court judges to consider a child's emotional stability and whether a parent has not been involved in their child’s life, intentional or not.
Family court judges also would be prohibited from considering a person’s ability to pay child support as a factor in the physical custody arrangement between parents.
A similar child custody bill passed the House in 2020, but later died when the House and Senate couldn’t reach an agreement on certain bill provisions.