A West Virginia Senate committee advanced a bill that would boost revenue for the state’s understaffed, underfunded gas and oil industry inspection unit -- but not before adding a limit on funding support.
The Senate Finance Committee approved House Bill 3110 Tuesday after setting a $1.2 million cap on how much funding could be allocated annually from a severance tax-derived funding source for the state Department of Environmental Protection’s Office of Oil and Gas to regulate the gas and oil industry.
HB 3110 would allocate 0.75% of oil and gas severance taxes already paid and a tiered system of annual well oversight fees to benefit the Office of Oil and Gas. There was no cap on how much funding could be derived from the severance tax allocation in the bill before the Senate Finance Committee added one with little discussion Tuesday.
The House passed HB 3110 in a 98-0 vote last month.
The state Department of Environmental Protection has estimated the bill would raise roughly $2 million annually to be allocated to the Office of Oil and Gas, which is responsible for monitoring the exploration, drilling, storage and production of natural gas and oil in West Virginia. The office is in charge of monitoring 75,000 wells statewide.
HB 3110 would impose an annual $350 fee per well for an operator’s first 400 unplugged wells that produce an average of 250,000 cubic feet of natural gas or more per day. The bill would impose an annual $75 fee per well for an operator’s first 400 unplugged wells that produce an average of between 60,000 and 250,000 cubic feet of gas per day.
The legislation would impose a $25 fee for an operator’s first 4,000 wells that produce between 10,000 and 60,000 cubic feet of gas per day, with operators with 500 or fewer unplugged wells producing in that range of gas excluded from that fee.
The House had rejected an amendment proposed by Delegate Evan Hansen, D-Monongalia, that would have removed the 400- and 4,000-well caps on unplugged wells.
Hansen and environmental health proponents have argued that large producers can afford and should be required to pay more to support the state’s oil and gas regulators.
One of those proponents, West Virginia Rivers Coalition Executive Director Angie Rosser, said after Tuesday’s meeting it was good to see progress after three years of working to bring legislators’ attention to the staffing shortage.
“This bill is only a start, though,” Rosser said. “We still have a long way to go to provide meaningful oversight of this growing industry.”
Rosser called the bill’s new cap “disappointing.”
“As natural gas production increases, so should oversight capacity,” Rosser said, adding the water health nonprofit also opposes caps that limit the number of wells per operator that can be charged an annual fee.
West Virginia Surface Owners’ Rights Organization cofounder Dave McMahon argued after Tuesday’s meeting HB 3110 doesn’t provide nearly enough of a staffing boost for state oil and gas infrastructure oversight -- including for watching the companies the DEP has trusted to plug orphaned wells with federal money awarded to West Virginia.
Environmental, royalty and surface owner advocates have urged the Legislature to shore up funding for the Office of Oil and Gas in recent years, citing lost royalties and harmful methane emissions due to gas leaks thriving with limited monitoring stemming from an understaffed inspection unit.
The DEP reduced the size of the Office of Oil and Gas from about 45 to 25 staff members in 2020 over a lack of funding stemming from a decrease in revenue from the one-time permit fees the office relies on for support.
DEP Deputy Secretary Scott Mandirola told the House Energy and Manufacturing Committee prior to its approval of HB 3110 the Office of Oil and Gas’ 10 well inspectors are dwarfed by Pennsylvania’s 66 and Ohio’s 38.
West Virginia is the nation’s fourth-largest gas producer.
The DEP has planned to bring back 10 inspectors to get back to the 20 the Office of Oil and Gas had prior to the 2020 cutbacks.
McMahon has urged state lawmakers to support around 40 well inspectors instead of going back to the 2020 status quo.
Before the Energy and Manufacturing Committee earlier this month, McMahon cited a 2018 study of West Virginia well sites by Princeton and McGill university researchers that found active conventional wells are a significant source of methane emitted into the atmosphere.
The study estimated that each active conventional well loses roughly 9% of production. Researchers found that the emission factor used by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to project methane emissions from conventional active wells underestimates those emissions by 7.5 times.
Methane is typically released alongside other air pollutants that can cause cancer, asthma, premature birth and other devastating health outcomes.
Methane traps at least 80 times as much heat in the atmosphere as carbon dioxide over a 20-year period, accelerating climate change that is driving an increase in major floods and power outages — to which West Virginia is especially prone.
Stephanie Catarino Wissman, executive director of American Petroleum Institute Pennsylvania, Appalachia Region, indicated a lack of support for any fee-driven approach to supporting West Virginia environmental regulators last month. Wissman said the industry backs supporting the DEP through the existing severance tax.
Mandirola told lawmakers this legislative session the DEP has responded to understaffing by contracting out projects to private industry, noting the agency has relied on outside contractors to plug wells with funding from the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
West Virginia had the sixth-largest estimated number of orphaned wells in the country in 2020, heightening the stakes for the state to capitalize on the available Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act funding for well reclamation.
Well cleanup proponents have decried the DEP’s shortage of inspectors and reliance on contractors to carry out the reclamation responsibilities and choose which wells are plugged will compromise the state’s cleanup oversight.
The DEP has required contractors to identify, inspect and prioritize what documented or undocumented wells to plug under the federal infrastructure law, in addition to plugging them and reclaiming the well sites.
At least a quarter of all wells selected for plugging by the contractor in each region must be Class I wells — wells the agency has determined pose an immediate threat to human health or the environment, or impede mineral resource development enough to require immediate plugging.
The DEP usually selects what wells to plug.
Ted Boettner, senior researcher at the Ohio River Valley Institute, a pro-renewable energy research nonprofit, has said it’s “disturbing” the DEP is allowing contractors to choose wells to plug.
Boettner said contractors will be inclined to focus on wells that cost the least to plug beyond the 25% Class I requirement, noting it would be more ideal for all the wells slated for plugging to be Class I wells.
“We're troubled that this bill took a backward turn and leaves us further behind other high gas-producing states in the ability to provide regular inspections and timely response to citizen complaints,” Rosser said.