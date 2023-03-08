Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Cap on

West Virginia Sen. Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, chairs the Senate Finance Committee, which placed a cap Tuesday on how much money can be allocated annually from a percentage of oil and gas severance tax to support the state office that regulates the industry. 

 WILL PRICE | WV Legislative Photography

A West Virginia Senate committee advanced a bill that would boost revenue for the state’s understaffed, underfunded gas and oil industry inspection unit -- but not before adding a limit on funding support.

The Senate Finance Committee approved House Bill 3110 Tuesday after setting a $1.2 million cap on how much funding could be allocated annually from a severance tax-derived funding source for the state Department of Environmental Protection’s Office of Oil and Gas to regulate the gas and oil industry.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

Recommended for you