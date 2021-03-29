A bill that would have provided up to 12 weeks of paid family leave for state employees stalled in a West Virginia Senate committee during the weekend.
Sen. Mike Caputo, D-Marion, said he knew Senate Bill 607 was effectively dead even if the Senate Government Organization Committee had passed it Saturday, but there was a need to advance the bill in order to help the idea gain momentum among lawmakers.
“I am a realist, I know with the second committee reference, the bill is virtually dead no matter what we do with it today,” Caputo said Saturday. “I also believe we can demonstrate we are serious about this legislation if it goes to the next committee and dies there.”
Sunday was the deadline for committees to approve bills to allow lawmakers enough time to consider them before the end of the session on April 10.
Senate Bill 607 was double referenced, and it would have had to be considered by the Senate Finance Committee had the Government Organization Committee advanced it.
The bill would have allowed for state employees to take up to 12 weeks of paid family leave as long as they had been an employee of the state for 12 months.
Employees who worked for the state less than 12 months would have been eligible for 12 weeks of family leave, but they would not have been paid.
Either way, an employee would have been required to exhaust all of their available sick and personal leave before the 12-week paid period would have kicked in.
Employees could have used that time after the birth of a child, after adopting a child, or to care for their children, spouse, parent, or other dependent with a serious health condition.
Kelly Allen, executive director of the West Virginia Center on Budget Policy, spoke in support of the bill before the committee.
She said only 10 other states and the federal government have offered similar paid family leave plans to state employees, and the bill would put West Virginia in the forefront of the trend to make paid family leave more readily available throughout the country.
Allen said paid family leave policies are both “pro-family and pro-work.”
“Paid leave polices, they help workers,” Allen said. “They help women in particular remain employed, make more money over a lifetime and progress in their careers and ultimately not be forced to make that choice between family care and economic security. It encourages labor force participation, keeps folks in the workforce and connected to their employers.”
Allen noted that the committee could reconsider the provision requiring people to use all of their sick and personal time before the law kicked in because of unforeseen illnesses or postpartum and other doctors appointments that families must tend to.
A fiscal note for the bill estimated it annually would cost $5.3 million for state employees as well as employees of county boards of education.
The fiscal note compiled by the West Virginia Auditor’s Office indicates there are 800 births and adoptions among state employees each year, based on information provided by the West Virginia Public Employees Insurance Agency.
Sen. Eric Nelson, R-Kanawha, and Sen. Richard Lindsay, D-Kanawha, co-sponsored the bill.
Nelson, who previously served four terms in the House of Delegates, and Lindsay have proposed similar legislation at least the last two years.
Nelson made the motion on Saturday to delay considering the bill in favor of having the committee study the bill and its potential impact during the interim sessions in 2021 and bring the bill back for the 2022 legislative session.
“We have a good product here,” Nelson said. “Right now, we don’t have a full product here, and without that knowledge it’s not prudent to move forward.”
Lindsay disagreed with Nelson, saying paid family leave had bipartisan support this year, and passing a bill this year could lay the foundation to expand paid family leave to private businesses and other parts of government in West Virginia.
“I think that if we’re going to start down this road of giving serious consideration to this idea there is merit to focus on public employees first, see how it works, see how much it costs then go on,” Lindsay said. “I believe in that system of evolution of legislation.”
With the committee’s vote, the bill will not advance any further during the 2021 legislative session.