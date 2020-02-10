A student religious liberties bill is on the verge of passing the WV House. A free speech group says it creates confusion.

The “West Virginia Student Religious Liberties Act” is up for passage in the state’s House of Delegates Tuesday.
Eli Baumwell, policy director for the American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia, says the legislation (House Bill 4069) will cause confusion.
Delegate Gary Howell, R-Mineral and the bill’s lead sponsor, said he filed it over the Wisconsin-based Freedom From Religion Foundation’s objection to prayer at a football game for Frankfort High, in Mineral County.
“Public school coaches must refrain not only from leading prayers themselves, but also from participating in students’ prayers,” the group wrote in a November letter to the Mineral schools superintendent.
But the bill Howell filed goes far beyond addressing the issue of praying coaches. It actually doesn’t seem to address that issue at all.
Howell said it does go beyond the incident. He says the bill essentially codifies federal court rulings, saving school systems work in looking up what’s required, but he didn’t provide those rulings when requested Monday.
For starters, the bill has a line claiming to protect public school students’ religious viewpoints when doing coursework.
“Students may express their beliefs about religion in homework, artwork, and other written and oral assignments free from discrimination and may not be penalized or rewarded on account of the religious content of their work,” the bill says.
Delegate Mike Pushkin, D-Kanawha, proposed on the House floor Monday an amendment to make it so that provision, as Pushkin put it, “couldn’t be used as an excuse to answer a test question wrong and get credit for it.”
But then Pushkin agreed with Delegate Jim Butler, R-Mason, to alter the amendment.
Butler then mentioned evolution; Delegate S. Marshall Wilson, I-Berkeley, objected to the amendment; Delegate Barbara Fleischauer, D-Monongalia, asked for the revised amendment to be read again; and House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, successfully suggested deferring consideration of the amendment to Tuesday, when all delegates would have a chance to see it in writing.
But beyond whether the bill would allow students to get away with things like not answering test questions on evolution, the bill focuses on speech by students — not that of school volunteers or employees.
Baumwell said different people could read it in different ways, and that’s part of the danger.
“This bill can be read to grant greater permissions to religious viewpoints than nonreligious viewpoints, even though the bill says otherwise,” he said. He said it seems to be part of a larger effort “to try to bring religion into the schools in a concerning way.”
The legislation says public school systems “shall not discriminate against students or parents on the basis of a religious viewpoint or religious expression.”
It doesn’t clarify what happens when a religious viewpoint, such as homosexuality being a sin, can itself be considered discriminatory against others. Howell said he didn’t think the bill would allow such speech.
It says things like “vulgar” and “indecent” speech are banned, but doesn’t define indecent or vulgar, and has lines like “the subject must be designated for each student speaker, the student must stay on the subject.”
Baumwell provided a letter that the Washington, D.C.-based Americans United for Separation of Church and State wrote regarding the bill.
"Public school students already have the right to pray and engage in other voluntary, student-led religious activities," the letter said. "This is guaranteed by the First Amendment."
"At the same time, schools may maintain control of both student and teacher expression in curricular activities and are constitutionally required to prohibit certain types of religious expression. Under the guise of protecting public school students’ religious expression, however, the bill is designed to encourage students to engage in coercive prayer and proselytization in public schools."
The letter goes on to say that "there is a constitutionally significant difference between one student making a persuasive speech to the class about whether George Washington was the best President and another student arguing that a Jewish student is going to hell unless he accept[s] Jesus Christ. Yet this bill would require teachers to treat both situations the same."
The bill requires county boards of education to adopt policies that are “substantially similar” to a draft policy included in the bill.
Heather Hutchens, the state Department of Education’s general counsel, told House Education Committee members last week that “I’m not sure how much substantially similar means.”
The draft policy would include:
- guaranteeing football team captains and student council officers freedom of speech rights regarding religion that other students may not be given;
- requiring a random selection process for student speakers and chronological matching of those selected to speaking engagements;
- limitations on the content of graduation speeches.