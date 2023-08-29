Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Blink and you could miss something. Keep a close watch anyway.

That was a message recurring throughout a pro-democracy group webinar last week that scrutinized the West Virginia Legislature’s increased reliance in recent sessions on fast-tracking legislation and other measures panelists say hinder public participation in the legislative process. Both chambers of the Legislature are under the control of a Republican supermajority.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc

.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you