Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

State tourism officials are looking for ways to make it easier to attract people to work and play in the Mountain State.

In conference rooms in Cacapon Resort State Park in Berkeley Springs, state Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby told lawmakers more people were arriving in Morgan County, where the park is located, since the state invested in building the resort in 2017.

Lacie Pierson covers politics. She can be reached at 304-348-1723 or lacie.pierson@hdmediallc.com. Follow @laciepierson on Twitter.

Recommended for you