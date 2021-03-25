A bill that major medical associations say compels physicians to provide information that goes against the standard of care passed the West Virginia House of Delegates on Wednesday.
House Bill 2982, or the Second Chance at Life Act, requires a patient undergoing a medication-induced, or “chemical,” abortion to be informed that it may be possible to stop the effects of the procedure after taking the first of the two drugs in the recommended regimen.
As amended Tuesday on the floor by Delegate Lisa Zukoff, D-Marshall, patients will also need to be informed that if they choose to continue their pregnancy, the father is required to pay 50% of medical expenses from the time of conception.
The state Department of Health and Human Resources will also have to post information about stopping the procedure.
The bill is similar to other anti-abortion legislation that has passed in at least six states and led to lawsuits. The legislation in its original form referred to the medically unproven process of using progesterone to “reverse” the abortion.
HB 2982 does not reference the “reversal” process, but doctors with the West Virginia section of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) say the bill still interferes with physician-patient relationships and forces them to provide their patients with unproven medical advice.
A medication-induced abortion involves two pills: first, mifepristone, which blocks the hormone progesterone and prevents further growth of the embryo, and then misoprostol, which causes the uterus to contract and expel the embryo.
Dr. Anne Banfield, an OB/GYN for Davis Health System in Elkins, said while it is possible for some women to continue their pregnancy to term with no complications, it comes with a significantly increased risk of complications.
The only study attempted at gauging the efficacy of the so-called reversal procedure of using progesterone to support pregnancy to term after taking mifepristone was suspended by the review board. After enrolling 12 of 40 patients for the study, three had hemorrhaging that placed them in the hospital. One had received progesterone and the other two only the placebo. The study was stopped after the third hemorrhage as it was deemed unethical to continue.
Banfield said the risk of hemorrhage using the recommended medication abortion regime is 0.1% and surgical abortion is even better at 0.01%. But based on the halted study, the risk of just taking mifepristone could increase a patient’s risk up to 25%.
On the floor, Delegate John Ellington, R-Mercer, a physician and member of the West Virginia ACOG, said he wanted to provide medical information on the bill, as no expert testified through two committees. Ellington said hemorrhage is a risk of abortion and said women can carry to full term after taking mifepristone, which is true.
But Banfield says the opposite is also true. She had a patient who had taken mifepristone but continued with her pregnancy. At 17 weeks, her membrane ruptured, requiring the termination of the pregnancy because it stopped development too early for the fetus to survive and caused a risk of infection to the mother.
“Was the outcome of her pregnancy because she only took mifepristone, or was that just going to be the outcome either way?” Banfield said. “I have no way of knowing. I would never dream of telling people, ‘If you take mifepristone only, your membrane will rupture at 17 weeks.’”
Pregnancies can be carried to term after taking mifepristone, Banfield said, but that doesn’t mean it’s safe or medically recommended.
Banfield said along with forcing physicians to provide medically unproven information to patients, the bill could potentially have negative impacts on people who do want to carry their babies.
She said the bill’s wording could be misleading, using outdated terms like “chemical abortion.” This could confuse women who have what’s called in layman’s terms a “chemical pregnancy,” which is when a pregnancy test detects pregnancy but it’s not detected by other tests, or women who have a “missed abortion,” which is required sometimes following a miscarriage. Banfield said patients come in asking questions all the time, and she could foresee a patient hearing about “stopping or reversing a chemical abortion” and gaining false hope.
Banfield said the bill does nothing to affect access to abortion, but does interfere with the relationship between a doctor and their patient and it could lead to malpractice suits.
Delegate Danielle Walker, D-Monongalia, who has had an abortion, said the bill makes life harder for women. Sharing personal details about her decision, Walker read comments she’s received since sharing she had an abortion, including comments telling her to find God and demonizing her.
“My rapist is the villain,” Walker said. “My prayer was to die in that moment. I did not want to be alive, but I know my heavenly father heard my prayer. I had one child, and it was my choice. It was a very hard one.
“The added pressure you are adding to that person in that office is not fair."
Bills in other states have been challenged, most recently in Tennessee. In February, a federal judge issued a preliminary injunction on the state’s “reversal” law, stopping it from taking place. The lawsuit contends the law violates the free speech rights of physicians.
House Bill 2982 passed 83-15, with two absent/not voting. It now goes to the Senate.