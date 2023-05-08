Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The staffing shortage in West Virginia’s jail and prison system was at the front of discussion again Monday during interim legislative committee meetings at Marshall University.

West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation Commissioner William Marshall and Chief-of-Staff Brad Douglas updated legislators on a record-high personnel shortage within the division during a meeting of the Joint Standing Committee on Government Organization. 

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

