McCuskey Runs For Governor
State Auditor JB McCuskey announces his run for governor during a news conference Tuesday in Charleston.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

West Virginia State Auditor JB McCuskey on Tuesday announced he will run for governor.

McCuskey, a Republican, made the announcement during a 4 p.m. news conference at the Quantum Sports Center in Charleston.

