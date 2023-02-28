West Virginia State Auditor JB McCuskey on Tuesday announced he will run for governor.
McCuskey, a Republican, made the announcement during a 4 p.m. news conference at the Quantum Sports Center in Charleston.
McCuskey joins several other Republican candidates who have announced bids for the Governor’s Office, including Secretary of State Mac Warner and Delegate Moore Capito, R-Kanawha. No members of the Democratic Party have announced intentions to run.
Candidates can officially file to run for office in January 2024.
A Harrison County native, McCuskey earned an undergraduate degree from George Washington University and a juris doctor from the West Virginia University College of Law.
“I am endowed with a love for my home here in West Virginia and our people,” McCuskey said. “But watching our government and so many of its leaders talk over, around and through our people causes me endless frustration.”
McCuskey worked as a civilian for the Department of Defense at the Pentagon in the offices of the Army and Department of Defense General Counsels.
During the news conference, he expressed disappointment with the leadership of the state.
“Let’s be honest. The small group of people who run Charleston and our state have failed us,” he said. “They have failed to do the hard work needed to make the promise of West Virginia match the reality of West Virginia.”
McCuskey was critical of some of the recent developments at the state Capitol.
“Tax hikes have slipped through with no transparency and no accountability. We have struggled to recover from the pandemic, our infrastructure lags and blight runs rampant. A worsening economy has provided little reprieve and little reward for your hard work,” he said. “It is the hardworking people of the state that I’m running to represent, not the political class. I’m running to represent you.”
McCuskey was elected to the West Virginia House of Delegates in 2012. He was elected state auditor in 2016 and is in his second term. He said he will bring the same work ethic to the office of governor.
“As your state auditor, we opened all the books, opened our records, and made West Virginia the most transparent and accountable government in the country,” McCuskey said. “As governor, we will go further, using these ideals to create a government, unlike anything we have ever seen.”
McCuskey and his wife, Wendy, have two daughters, Charlotte Anne and Martha Elizabeth.
“I have never been more excited to lead my fellow mountaineers. I am ready to fight for all of you as I would fight for my own family,” McCuskey said. “The success of my fellow mountaineers has been my life’s mission, so this is a fight I’ve been training for my entire life.”
