A bill requiring businesses to allow for exemptions when mandating employees be vaccinated against COVID-19 passed the House Friday after two hours of debate.
House Bill 3035, introduced by request of Gov. Jim Justice, passed 68-30, with two members absent.
If approved by the Senate, the legislation would force any private business or state agency to allow employees to decline the vaccine for religious or medical reasons.
There are currently no state laws that dictate immunization practices for private employers or any other entity, outside of public schools. The school system does allow for parents to seek a medical exemption for vaccinations, but not a religious exemption.
Lawmakers speaking in support of the bill Friday said it protects the freedom and liberties of individuals who may be at risk of losing employment if they are not vaccinated.
Those against the bill warned of the precedent it could set for future legislation, criticized the governor for his continued mixed messaging on the vaccine, and reflected on how devastating COVID-19 has been for the state and its people.
“This week we celebrated -- because that’s what you guys are doing now, celebrating -- 4,000 dead West Virginians. We surpassed that mark. Entire cities wiped out,” said Delegate Shawn Fluharty, D-Ohio. “And instead of coming in here, maybe having a moment of silence for them, maybe reflecting on the policy decisions we’re making, we decided we’re just going to give empowerment and a voice to the anti-vaxxers, the anti-facters, the anti-sciencers.”
Fluharty thanked some supporters of the bill who showed up to House chambers to lobby on its behalf.
“I’m thankful you’re filling the Capitol a bit today,” Fluharty said. “The past few months, mostly you’re filling hospitals, and that’s a problem for our medical community.”
Proponents of the legislation, including Delegate Heather Tully, R-Nicholas, who is a nurse, said vaccine mandates could lead to staffing shortages for already taxed health care systems. The state's largest medical providers, WVU Medicine and Charleston Area Medical Center, have already required their employees be vaccinated and openly oppose the legislation, as does the state Medical Association and state Hospital Association.
A letter from the state Chamber of Commerce signed by those organizations and more than 30 other groups was shared with members of the House Government Organization committee before Friday’s floor session. It urged lawmakers not to pass the bill. During the committee, representatives from the Chamber echoed the letter’s message.
“Each employer has different needs and each must be free to manage his or her workplace as circumstances require,” the letter reads. “This bill sends a chilling message to employers looking to expand into West Virginia and sets up existing employers for a barrage of lawsuits.”
Delegate Brandon Steele, R-Raleigh, who chairs the committee, said the bill isn’t about health or medicine, and dismissed any complaints that it overreaches into private business decisions.
“Whether you like the vaccine or not, this is not about the vaccine's efficacy. It’s not about whether it works or not,” Steele said. “This is about your neighbor’s rights. That’s all.
“We say we don’t want to regulate business? We regulate every business in this state."
Delegate Chad Lovejoy, D-Cabell, warned his colleagues about potential unintended consequences of passing the bill. There could be legal ramifications, he said, or it could be used as a starting point for other, more dangerous legislation.
“There is one area where [West Virginia] is first, and that’s childhood immunizations,” Lovejoy said. “My fear is if we for the first time codify that [vaccine] exemption into West Virginia state law … it’s a slippery slope.
“I believe strongly in those childhood immunization laws. I like being first. I like knowing my children are protected. I am not going to support something that heads us down that road.”