West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, a coal magnate, has let a bill become law without his signature that will allow the state treasurer to restrict banking contracts with financial institutions that divest from fossil fuel energy companies.
Senate Bill 262 will allow the treasurer to refuse to enter into or remain in banking contracts with financial institutions that take any action “intended to penalize, inflict economic harm on, or limit commercial relations with a company” because the company engages in fossil fuel-based energy activity.
Critics of SB 262 have contended it overreaches in response to private-sector decisions and may be unconstitutional.
Backers of SB 262, chiefly state Treasurer Riley Moore, have argued the legislation is needed to send a message to financial institutions that the state doesn’t wish to do business with companies that divest from coal and other fossil fuel companies.
The bill requires the treasurer to post a list of restricted financial institutions on the treasurer’s website and update it annually, or more often if the treasurer considers it necessary.
SB 262 allows the treasurer to disqualify restricted financial institutions from the competitive bidding process. It also requires the treasurer to remove from the list a restricted financial institution that “provides information demonstrating, to the Treasurer’s satisfaction, that it is not engaged in a boycott of energy companies.”
The bill requires the treasurer to give written notice to a financial institution that it will be included on the list 45 days prior to its inclusion unless it demonstrates within 30 days that it is not boycotting energy companies.
Moore told state lawmakers he anticipates SB 262 would affect two of 30 financial institutions where the state has deposits.
The ACLU of West Virginia opposed the bill, arguing it likely violates the First Amendment by punishing boycotts that the organization says are protected as a form of speech by the amendment.
West Virginia’s choice to cling to coal has made the state a higher investment risk.
S&P Global Ratings, a New York-based credit ratings agency, said in a May 2021 analysis of West Virginia’s credit that the state presents high environmental investment risk because of its “high penetration” of coal, oil and gas production activities and potential for policy and regulatory challenges to those industries from decarbonization efforts and the global economy’s transition to renewable energy.
The Senate voted 31-3 to advance SB 262 to Justice's desk on the final day of the legislative session March 12 after the House of Delegates made minor changes to the bill and approved it in an 80-14 vote.
Led in sponsorship by Sen. Rupie Phillips, R-Logan, SB 262 came amid the rise of environmental, social and governance investing. ESG is an investing approach that prioritizes investments that consider the environmental and social effects of an investment’s financial returns.
As climate change consciousness has grown in recent years, so has investor and public demand for ESG programs, prompting companies to release ESG metrics.
West Virginia Coal Association President Chris Hamilton says Bank of America, BlackRock, Citigroup and J.P. Morgan have denied financing to members of the trade association. Hamilton called SB 262 “insightful and progressive legislation.”
Moore announced in January the Board of Treasury Investments no longer would use a BlackRock Inc. investment fund as part of its banking transactions after the New York-based asset manager urged companies to embrace investment strategies that assess climate risk as climate change worsens. Chaired by Moore, the Board of Treasury Investments is a five-member panel that manages the state’s short-term investments.
But BlackRock held coal industry investments totaling $84.3 billion as of last year, according to a report from the German environmental and human rights organization Urgewald and other environmental groups.