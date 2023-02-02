The West Virginia House of Delegates on Thursday advanced legislation to ban gender-confirming care for minors hours after dozens of people spoke against the bill at a public hearing.
House Bill 2007 would prohibit West Virginia doctors from providing gender-confirmation surgery or medications to anyone under the age of 18, even if they have parental consent.
The legislation was the topic of a 9 a.m. public hearing in the House Chamber, where speakers were given one minute apiece to address the few delegates who attended. A steady flow of speakers took the podium for over 90 minutes, with the overwhelming majority speaking vehemently against the bill.
During an 11 a.m. floor session, the House advanced the bill to third reading, but not before House Democrats twice attempted to amend the legislation.
Delegate Shawn Fluharty, D-Ohio, attempted to amend the bill to include parental rights. The amendment failed 87-11 with two delegates absent.
In proposing the amendment, Fluharty said the Legislature has defended parental rights in the past.
“I mean the parents of trans kids, do they just not count? Is that how it works in this Legislature?” Fluharty asked. “Just two days ago, we amended parental rights into the decision-making process for transferring schools. It was important then. It’s not important now, apparently.”
Delegate Kayla Young, D-Kanawha, proposed an amendment that would have also prohibited cosmetic surgeries for anyone under 18, unless they were medically necessary.
“If we’re going to protect the kids, we should protect all of them, not just the straight ones,” she said. “If you want to say that kids should be allowed to get boob jobs, I guess you could vote no. So I guess, we’ll see. I ask for the yeas and nays.”
That amendment failed 87-12 with one delegate absent.
Speaking on behalf of the West Virginia chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics during the public hearing, Dr. Allison Holstein urged legislators to vote against the proposed bill, saying it would interfere with doctor-patient relationships and prevent youths from receiving medically necessary care with their parents' permission. The chapter represents 175 pediatricians across the state, she said.
“The provisions contained in these bills interfere with our ability to provide the best medical care to our patients. The bill is dangerous. It’s an intrusion on the physician/patient relationship and the ability of physicians to provide care that is evidence based for our patients,” Holstein said.
Fairness West Virginia, a statewide civil rights advocacy organization dedicated to fair treatment and civil rights for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender West Virginians, gathered over 70 testimonies from people who were too afraid to go before the Legislature in person because of the “rhetoric” that comes from the Republican-controlled body, Gender Policy Manager Isabella Cortez said.
The testimonies were read by other Fairness West Virginia representatives throughout the public hearing.
“If this bill does pass, we will be banning evidence-based medicine for children. We will be banning evidence-based suicide prevention for kids. If this bill passes, you will be killing kids. You will forcibly de-transition children who will then be at higher risk of suicide,” Cortez said.
Charleston City Councilman Joe Solomon spoke against the bill, noting the Legislature’s history of harming vulnerable populations.
“This is your city. You’re welcome everywhere. Everywhere, I guess, but this building. This building that hurts trans kids -- and, before that, women, and, before that, folks at risk of overdose, and, before that, workers. This building is haunted. But outside it, you are welcome in every nook and cranny,” Solomon said.
Robin Kincaid, a transgender woman, said gender-confirming care wasn’t available when she was a transitioning teen, but has become critical to the mental health of those who struggle with gender identity.
“Taking gender-affirming care away from trans youth won’t make them any less trans. I’m living proof of that. What it will do, however, is consign them to a grim fate of having their bodies completely out of sync with their hearts and minds,” Kincaid said. “It’s past time we stop worrying about what happens if trans kids transition. It’s time we start worrying about what happens if they don’t.”
Every major medical association has endorsed gender-confirming care, said Brandon Benton, clinical director of the Mylan Puskar Health Right Clinic in Morgantown.
“This is a medical decision between a provider, their patient and parents of minor patients. You have consulted no experts in the relevant fields, and you have not considered the impact this action will have on adolescents in West Virginia,” Benton said.
Elise Chafin, who said she is a teacher, a Christian, and a mother to several trans young adults, said the Legislature has voted in the past for parental rights concerning vaccinations, but is overriding those same rights now.
“The hypocrisy here is significant and is based not on science but on fear,” she said. “This bill is entirely manufactured panic.”