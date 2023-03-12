Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Legislation with the aim of making it easier for state environmental regulators to fast-track projects supported by a massive influx of federal infrastructure funding is before the governor.

The West Virginia Senate moved Senate Bill 439 to the governor Tuesday by signing off in a 32-0 vote on revisions made to the measure in the House of Delegates.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

