West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, a coal magnate, has let a bill become law without his signature designed to clarify who can profit from the extraction of rare earth elements and critical minerals essential to technology products and national security.
House Bill 4003 establishes that any party that treats any mine drainage may derive “commercial benefit” from any elements or other byproducts of the treated material.
The idea behind HB 4003 is to encourage treatment of acid mine drainage, addressing one of West Virginia’s environmental problems while clearing up what party can enjoy the profits of what is increasingly looking like a lucrative endeavor due to acid mine drainage’s high concentration of rare earth elements and critical materials.
HB 4003 applies to all mine drainage, not just acid mine drainage.
Rare earth elements are a group of 17 metallic elements whose magnetic, electrochemical and other properties make them key components of cellphones, televisions, computer hard drives and other electronic devices as well as defense applications, including lasers and radar and sonar systems.
Rare earth elements are relatively abundant in the Earth’s crust, but minable concentrations are less common than for most other mineral commodities, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Former President Donald Trump issued an executive order in 2017 defining critical minerals as essential to U.S. economic and national security.
The United States had 1.5 million metric tons of rare earth elements in reserve as of January 2021 — 3% of China’s total reserves, according to U.S. Geological Survey data.
West Virginia Water Research Institute Director Paul Ziemkiewicz argued in committee meetings last year before state lawmakers that rare earth recovery efforts could be a long-term economic solution for the state.
The institute has been assessing the feasibility of scaling up acid mine drainage treatment technology to support a nationwide supply chain of valuable rare earth elements and critical minerals.
HB 4003 faced little opposition in the Legislature and follows through on Ziemkiewicz’s suggestion to lawmakers that they clarify who owns the resources resulting from treated acid mine drainage.
Ziemkiewicz has also said rare earth element recovery could supply financial support for state mine cleanup funding.
HB 4003 specifies that all funds received by the state Department of Environmental Protection from commercial benefit from mine drainage treatment would go into the agency’s Special Reclamation Water Trust Fund or a set-aside fund for acid mine drainage.
A report released in June by the Legislative Auditor’s Office Post Audit Division warned state mine cleanup funds are nearing insolvency.
West Virginia lawmakers and environmental regulators risk letting the state’s mining reclamation program slip into insolvency through gaping holes in statutory and permitting oversight, the report found.
West Virginia Land & Mineral Owners Association President Phil Montague expressed concern during committee consideration of HB 4003 about it potentially rewarding third parties who treat mine drainage rather than landowners on whose properties the mine drainage is located.
DEP general counsel Jason Wandling has noted before state lawmakers that a state-issued National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit for discharging wastewater is required to treat water for mine drainage. Permit holders are responsible for ensuring that water meets water quality standards before it is discharged back into receiving streams.
Wandling denied the bill constitutes an unlawful government taking, arguing entities that invest time and resources into what is typically an expensive treatment process should reap the financial benefit.