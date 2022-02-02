A bill that would establish a state regulatory program for geothermal energy is making its way through the West Virginia Legislature.
The House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday approved House Bill 4098, which would give the state Department of Environmental Protection regulatory oversight over geothermal energy.
Geothermal energy is a renewable energy source within the earth that is used to heat buildings and provide electricity.
The bill would grant ownership rights to geothermal resources to the owner of surface property over the resource.
The committee referred HB 4098 to the full House of Delegates, having received the bill after it was advanced by the House Energy and Manufacturing Committee last week.
The bill requires the Department of Environmental Protection to create a permitting system for geothermal development for which it must establish temperature levels and volumetric flow rates. The legislation would make the agency responsible for establishing rules for geothermal drilling and site reclamation — including proper plugging — after a well is no longer used.
HB 4098 would allow the DEP to issue civil penalties ranging from $100 to $500 for each violation of rules established under the bill and take civil action against violators in any circuit court where a well is located for injunctive relief.
The Judiciary Committee amended the bill to exclude geothermal heating and cooling heat pump systems for private residential dwellings and farm buildings from DEP jurisdiction.
Lawmakers intend for the bill to apply to wells thousands of feet underground.
HB 4098’s momentum in the Legislature is a response to research that West Virginia University plans to conduct exploring the technical and economic feasibility of geothermal use.
House Energy and Manufacturing Committee chief counsel Robert Akers said the bill ensures the university’s research will be subject to state-issued permitting and oversight.
Samuel Taylor, assistant director of strategic partnerships and technology at the WVU Energy Institute, handed out PowerPoint slides to Energy and Manufacturing Committee members last week showing that Northern West Virginia could be a potential “hot spot” for geothermal energy.
A map on one slide showed hotter patches of Earth in the region than most of the rest of the Eastern United States.
Another slide handed out to committee members noted that geothermal could be a popular alternative energy source as companies with local footprints, like Chemours and Dow, strive to meet company-set carbon dioxide emission-reduction goals.
Akers indicated to the committee that a permit for the university is the only one that would be pending initially under a new geothermal regulatory program.
The university’s U.S. Department of Energy-funded project includes drilling and sampling a deep-exploratory well to a depth of 15,000 feet to validate subsurface temperatures, according to one of the PowerPoint slides from Taylor. The slide notes that a focus of the project is to gauge the potential of heating the university campus using a geothermal resource.