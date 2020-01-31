Bill expanding law permitting guns in school parking lots advances

Legislation to expand current law permitting firearms in locked vehicles in school parking lots advanced from Senate Judiciary Committee Friday without amendment or discussion (SB482).

People with valid conceal-carry permits may now have guns in their vehicles in school parking areas. The bill would expand that to anyone who is not legally barred from possessing firearms.

The legislation would continue to ban firearms on school grounds and buildings and on school buses.

The bill goes to the full Senate.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Friday, January 31, 2020

Bostic, Jack - 11 a.m., United Methodist Church, St. Albans.

Bradshaw, Betty - 1 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove.

Deel, Tommy - 1 p.m., Otto Cemetery, Spencer.

Harris, Victoria - 5 p.m., Blossom Dairy, Charleston.

Lilly, William - 11 a.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.

Moore, Nancy - 6 p.m., Heritage Baptist Church, Pinch.

Myers, Randy - 1 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.

Rhodes, Eric - 1 p.m., Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood.

Robinson, Ruth - 1 p.m., Shiloh Baptist Church, Charleston.

Samples, Mark - 10 a.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.

Sharp, Allie - 5 p.m., The Catholic Church of the Ascension, Hurricane.

Singleton, Rosemary - 2 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.

Stricker, Rick - 11 a.m., Matics Funeral Home, Clendenin.

Stricker, Roger - 11 a.m., Matics Funeral Home, Clendenin.

Weaver, John - 11 a.m., Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, Cross Lanes.