The West Virginia House of Delegates on Monday overwhelmingly approved a Senate bill that would lift state restrictions on nuclear power plant construction, sending it to Gov. Jim Justice for his approval.
The House voted 76-16 to approve Senate Bill 4, which repeals state code that frowns upon nuclear power.
State code holds the use of nuclear fuel and power “poses an undue hazard to the health, safety and welfare” of West Virginians and bans nuclear facilities unless the proponent of a facility can prove that “a functional and effective national facility, which safely, successfully and permanently disposes of radioactive wastes, has been developed.” State code requires construction of any nuclear facility be economically feasible for ratepayers and comply with environmental laws.
The code also mandates the Public Service Commission approve construction or initiation of any nuclear power plant, nuclear factory or nuclear electric power generating plant.
Proponents have argued repealing state code discouraging nuclear development is a critical move toward economic development and a future repurposing of coal-fired power plants, and would promote a valuable energy source in efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Opponents have contended the potential for nuclear accidents is too great to tolerate and the time frame for advanced nuclear deployment too long to stave off the worst effects of climate change. They rejected arguments made by backers of the bill that it’s a necessary first step toward considering nuclear’s future in the West Virginia.
The West Virginia Coal Association, West Virginia Citizen Action Group and West Virginia NAACP representatives were among those making cases against lifting the restrictions in a public hearing held in the House Chamber on a House version of SB 4 Friday. The West Virginia Climate Alliance, West Virginia Manufacturers Association and West Virginia Chamber of Commerce leadership spoke in support of lifting them.
West Virginia was one of 13 states that had restrictions on the construction of new nuclear power facilities, as of August, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
Kentucky, Montana and Wisconsin have ended restrictions on nuclear construction, with other states considering following suit.
The debate over West Virginia’s potential nuclear future has focused on small modular reactors. Small modular reactors are advanced nuclear reactors capable of up to 300 megawatts of electrical output designed to produce power, process heat and desalinate on locations not suitable for larger nuclear plants while requiring less capital investment than bigger facilities.
The technology is not yet market-ready. The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission approved its first design for a small modular reactor in August 2020 for what Portland, Oregon-based developer NuScale Power said would be a 60-megawatt power plant.
The U.S. Department of Energy has approved cost-share awards to develop small modular reactors that can be operational by the end of the decade.