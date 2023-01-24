Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

McGeehan

Delegate Pat McGeehan, R-Hancock, talks about SB 128, which would limit the governor's powers during a state of emergency during Tuesday's floor session in the House of Delegates.

 Perry Bennett | WV Legislative Photography

The West Virginia House of Delegates passed a bill Tuesday that would place tighter time restrictions on states of emergency issued by the governor.

The House approved an amended version of Senate Bill 128 in a 93-3 vote with four lawmakers absent. The bill would limit the powers of the governor in declaring states of emergency, including how long a state of emergency could last before the Legislature becomes involved.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow him on Twitter @RadkinsWV

Tags

Recommended for you