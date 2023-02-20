Legislators are contemplating new options to address the ongoing teacher shortage in West Virginia.
Three bills that moved through the House Education Committee on Monday focused on conditionally considering classroom aides with 10 or more years of service for teaching positions and creating faster pathways to teaching jobs for students and military veterans.
According to the West Virginia Education Association, teacher vacancies increased from 728 in 2018 to 1,500 in 2023. Numerous bills in the House and Senate are aimed at addressing the shortage through pay raises, incentives and accelerated pathway programs.
These are some of the latest.
Classroom aides
House Bill 2761 would authorize county boards to consider classroom aides with 10 or more years of experience, and who have a satisfactory evaluation record, to be considered for teaching positions in critical need areas.
If hired, they would be paid as teachers while completing a professional teaching certificate or alternative program certificate within three years of the school year they begin teaching, at their own expense.
Teachers aides in West Virginia currently must attain a GED or high school diploma and take part in aide-specific training and certification to fulfill their role.
A few issues were raised with the bill as written upon its first appearance in committee last week.
"Once they sign the contract, what if they don't graduate or complete, then what happens? They got paid for being in a position they don't qualify for," said Delegate Wayne Clark, R-Jefferson. "Does that money come back? I don't know."
Delegate Dana Ferrell, R-Kanawha, expressed his support for the bill and others like it, but raised another concern.
My only concern, not necessary with just this bill ... is, and they're not shortcuts per se, but the teacher that goes through all the required courses, practicum, training, everything, takes the test, being on the same pay scale," Ferrell said. "We need to look at how we can differentiate that from these other pathways we're creating."
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, there were 4,310 teaching aides employed in West Virginia in May 2021 and their annual mean wage was between $19,940 and $26,530. According to the West Virginia Education Association, last year, the average starting salary for West Virginia teachers was $37,987.
Teachers aides are required in every prekindergarten and kindergarten classroom with 10 or more students.
The bill, introduced by Republican delegates from Wayne County, Mark Ross and Henry Dillon, passed 15-5 in the House Education Committee and will now move to the House floor for consideration.
'Grow Your Own' teaching pathway
HB 3035 also would address the teacher shortage by codifying the West Virginia Department of Education's "Grow Your Own Pathway to Teaching" program being piloted in 34 counties.
The bill would transform it into a three-year statewide pilot, allowing all county public school systems or public charter schools to partner with higher education institutions to create programs in which high school students utilize dual enrollment and advanced placement courses on an accelerated pathway toward teaching.
The program would provide preferential hiring status to those who complete it.
The bill, sponsored by Delegates Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, and Doug Skaff, D-Kanawha, passed unanimously in the House Education Committee and will now be considered by the House Committee on Finance.
Skaff is the CEO of HD Media, parent company of the Charleston Gazette-Mail.
Troops to teachers
HB 3368 would allow any honorably discharged commissioned or noncommissioned officer of the U.S. armed services with a related bachelor's degree and demonstrable experience in instruction or classroom setting to waive certain requirements toward becoming a teacher.
If passed, the bill would waive pedagogical course work and some assessments for those candidates and give preferential treatment to veteran candidates via a points system.
"It's really two-fold," said Delegate Bill Ridenour, R-Jefferson. "One, we have a teacher shortage, we have an available resource in terms of officers and senior noncommissioned officers who have instructor experience and bring a wealth of both leadership, mentorship, disciplinary skills that can be brought to bear within the school system that can facilitate reducing the teacher shortage and take advantage of the skill set they bring in."
"This could be a professor in [West Point], this could be a professor in the VMI or any of the service academies out there who has real-life experience with classroom management, with lesson plan development, with all that stuff you're currently requiring them to do," added Delegate Todd Longanacre, R-Greenbrier.
The bill, sponsored by Ridenour and Longanacre, was unanimously recommended to the House Committee on Finance, and then the House floor.