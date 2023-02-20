Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Legislators are contemplating new options to address the ongoing teacher shortage in West Virginia.

Three bills that moved through the House Education Committee on Monday focused on conditionally considering classroom aides with 10 or more years of service for teaching positions and creating faster pathways to teaching jobs for students and military veterans.

Josh Ewers is a reporter and can be reached at 304-348-1723 or email joshewers@hdmediallc.com

