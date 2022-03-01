Legislation that would end Pierpont Community and Technical College’s existence as its own institution and make it part of Fairmont State University passed out of the Senate Education Committee near the end of last week.
Senators didn’t reference it to a second committee, so it’s set for a final Senate vote Wednesday. If passed, it would then head to the House of Delegates.
Senate Majority Whip Ryan Weld, R-Brooke, is the legislation’s lead sponsor. But it also has two Democratic co-sponsors from North Central West Virginia, where both colleges are located: Mike Caputo, D-Marion, and Mike Romano, D-Harrison.
Senate Bill 653 is the latest chapter in a complex, vacillating history of two colleges that — unlike others when the Legislature split community colleges from four-year schools — never fully parted ways.
A similar bill was considered on the House of Delegates’ side last year, but it didn’t advance far. Pierpont leaders spoke against it then.
The current push was revealed after this year’s regular legislative session was already in motion, prompting public backlash from Pierpont faculty and staff — but not Pierpont’s leaders.
This year’s SB 653, titled “Relating to public higher education governance,” would end Pierpont’s separate board of governors, replace it with an advisory board and put the chairman of that advisory board and a Pierpont Faculty Senate representative on Fairmont’s much larger board of governors.
Fairmont’s president would appoint a dean to oversee the Pierpont division.