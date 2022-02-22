The West Virginia Senate unanimously passed a bill Tuesday codifying First Amendment protections for student journalists and media advisors at public colleges and universities.
Senate Bill 216 — which creates the Student Journalist Press Freedom Protection Act and is sponsored by Sens. Mike Azinger, R-Wood, and Rollan Roberts, R-Raleigh — will now be introduced for consideration in the House of Delegates.
The bill protects student journalists and student media advisers from being disciplined by college and university administrators for accurate reporting. It does not extend to libel, defamation or other unethical acts of journalism.
If signed into law, public colleges and universities in the state will have to adopt a “written policy” directing that student journalists have a right to freedom of speech in any school-sponsored media. That policy must have a provision outlining an appeals process for any student journalist or media advisor who believes their school administration violated the code section.
If the issue is not resolved through the appeals process, journalists and advisors can seek injunctive relief through an appropriate court.
Nationwide, the Student Press Law Center has been advocating for such bills to reinforce the importance of independent student media.
According to the proposed law, the codified protections would apply to student media in any form — no matter its funding source — at public schools and colleges.