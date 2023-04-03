Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

A bill exempting rare earth elements and critical minerals essential to technology products and national security from severance tax for nearly a decade has become law without Gov. Jim Justice’s signature.

House Bill 3012, which creates the exemption for nine years effective July 1, is now law.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

