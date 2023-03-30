Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Gov. Jim Justice has signed into law a bill supporters say will encourage chemical and other companies to provide aid when disaster strikes.

Called a “good Samaritan” bill by its backers, House Bill 2605 states that no trained, licensed or certified professional or entity who provides emergency aid at an accident scene or disaster may be held liable for civil damages because of “any act or omission” in giving that aid.

Mike Tony covers energy and

the environment. He can be

reached at 304-348-1236 or

mtony@hdmediallc.com.

Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

