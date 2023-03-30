Gov. Jim Justice has signed into law a bill supporters say will encourage chemical and other companies to provide aid when disaster strikes.
Called a “good Samaritan” bill by its backers, House Bill 2605 states that no trained, licensed or certified professional or entity who provides emergency aid at an accident scene or disaster may be held liable for civil damages because of “any act or omission” in giving that aid.
HB 2605 had been pushed by West Virginia Manufacturers Association President Rebecca McPhail, who told lawmakers her organization’s members had raised the issue of civil liability if they “leave the fenceline” to respond to disasters. McPhail said group members feared they’d be sued for such a response even though they might have the expertise and equipment to deal with emergencies.
HB 2605 might be especially relevant in the Kanawha Valley, given its high concentration of chemical facilities.
After a December 2020 chemical explosion at an Optima Belle LLC facility at Chemours’ site in Belle that killed one worker and injured two others, a Chemours site fire brigade identified the presence of chemicals at the incident for other emergency responders when they arrived.
West Virginia has been the focus of more completed U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board investigations than any other state except Texas since 2006.
HB 2605’s passage also comes amid heightened chemical safety worries after what officials called a controlled release of toxic chemicals following the derailing of a chemical-carrying train last month in East Palestine, Ohio, about two-dozen miles north of West Virginia.
Officials evacuated residents in a 1-mile by 2-mile area surrounding the town. The evacuation area included parts of Pennsylvania, as well as Ohio. Residents have since been allowed to return home.
But health concerns have lingered, with residents reporting foul odors and dead fish emerging in streams after the derailment. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said material released during the derailment was detected in samples from the Ohio River and other waterways.