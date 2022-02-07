A bill that a West Virginia House of Delegates committee has advanced would limit use restrictions for forest carbon capture and sequestration to a 30-year maximum, drawing criticism it would discourage landowners from trying to protect the environment.
House Bill 4483 targets carbon offset agreements -- deals in which businesses and individuals invest in environmental projects to balance out their carbon emissions that pollute the atmosphere and warm the world, resulting in increasingly destructive extreme weather patterns.
The bill’s definition of carbon offset agreements includes easements and leases. Approved by the Energy and Manufacturing Committee Thursday, HB 4483 would apply only to agreements executed after the bill becomes effective.
But critics of the bill note its requirement that carbon offset agreements be capped at 30 years amounts to a de facto ban on future landowner participation in a California state cap-and-trade program, which requires carbon reduction maintenance for a 100-year span.
HB 4483’s movement follows a December interim legislative session presentation by Peter Shirley, director of the West Virginia Legislature Division of Regulatory and Fiscal Affairs, that raised concerns among lawmakers about the California cap-and-trade program’s impact on West Virginia forestlands.
Shirley told legislators that active forest carbon offset projects under the state’s carbon offset program cover at least 616,044 acres across 14 counties in the southern and central parts of the Mountain State.
There are two state-implemented carbon cap-and-trade programs nationwide, per the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions -- the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a cooperative effort between 11 northeastern states, and an economy-wide system in California.
Other markets are voluntary, in which companies choose to use carbon credits to offset the carbon they pollute. Credits represent the removal of one metric ton of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. Landowners offer their land to profit from deals with companies moving toward carbon neutrality by a given date.
Some state lawmakers expressed concern at the December interim legislative session meeting about the California program’s 100-year carbon reduction maintenance requirement presenting an encumbrance for future landowners.
Shirley noted private deals come with no reporting, notification or registration requirements, leaving the state in the dark about the duration and financial terms.
HB 4483 would require all persons who are a party to a carbon offset agreement to apply to the State Tax Department for an initial business registration certificate within 60 days of entering into such an agreement or within 60 days of the bill’s passage, whichever is later.
The application would have to include location of the real estate in West Virginia covered by the carbon offset agreement, including the agreement term length and any restrictions placed on the property by the carbon offset agreement.
But HB 4483 has been amended from its original version to exclude an annual 1% excise tax on gross payments under carbon offset agreements.
HB 4483 says future landowners must be permitted to “make decisions which allow for land development and timber harvesting,” following up on lawmaker concerns at December’s interim legislative session meeting about the future of timber harvesting amid carbon offset agreements.
But West Virginia Forestry Association Executive Director Eric Carlson told the Energy and Manufacturing Committee that companies participating in carbon offset agreements for West Virginia forestlands, including those under California’s cap-and-trade program, are still allowed to harvest timber, though he added that some companies are coming into the market with no-cut contracts.
Carlson said owners are looking to profit from forestlands they otherwise wouldn’t expect to draw income from.
“So in other words, it helps to diversify their income stream?” Delegate Evan Hansen, D-Monongalia, asked Carlson.
“Exactly,” Carlson replied.
Carlson said HB 4483’s 30-year maximum for carbon offset agreement terms would essentially cut off future access to income streams from participation in California’s program.
With its 12.2 million acres of forestland, much of West Virginia could be used as offsets. West Virginia is the third-most heavily forested state in the nation.
The Family Forest Carbon Program, a program launched roughly three months ago, pays family and individual small forest owners to implement practices that increase the amount of carbon sequestered and stored on the land. The program has already enrolled 22 landowners owning a combined 4,700 acres.
Nearly 500 landowners have asked if their land was eligible for the program, according to American Forestry Foundation spokeswoman Elizabeth Greener. Contracts are 20 years for the program’s main practice.
The program and others like it enable the carbon sequestered by enrolled landowners to become part of a carbon market in the form of carbon credits to be verified by a third party. The program provides expert consultation from foresters to landowners and a forest management plan customized for the landowner’s property.
Starting in 2023, HB 4483 would require the state Division of Forestry to report the number of carbon offset agreements in effect, the number of acres of real estate in use and the amount of money paid to West Virginia landowners under the agreements the previous year.
Hansen spoke out against the bill, saying carbon offset agreements generally aren’t prohibiting timbering in West Virginia and provide an alternative income source for the industry when the market for forest products is weak.
“I’m concerned that the bill, even as amended, puts conservation easements at risk,” Hansen said, offering the only discussion of the bill after the committee heard from Carlson and committee counsel Robert Akers about details of the legislation.
The Energy and Manufacturing Committee referred the bill to the House Finance Committee.