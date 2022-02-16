The House of Delegates is advancing a bill that would remove the means for West Virginia workers and their families to seek financial relief beyond workers compensation insurance in the event they’re injured or killed due to negligence or indifference of their employers.
The debate and questioning about House Bill 4394 lasted for almost two hours in the House Banking and Insurance Committee meeting Wednesday morning.
Lawmakers at the meeting also questioned former West Virginia Supreme Court justice Evan Jenkins, who was there representing the interests of a timber company less than two weeks after he resigned from the state’s highest court.
The bill deals with part of workers compensation law that defines deliberate intent, which, in the case of existing law, refers to when an employer is aware of an unsafe working condition and doesn’t correct it, leading to a severe injury or death of an employee.
In addition to the committee meeting Wednesday, the bill is the subject of a public hearing set for 9 a.m. Thursday in the House chamber.
When questioning of witnesses ended, five lawmakers spoke against the bill, saying the measure would further harm people who suffer serious injuries under those circumstances at work, as well as their families, particularly in the event of death.
Supporters of the bill say it will save companies money, keeping them from having to carry workers compensation insurance coverage for deliberate-intent lawsuits and not be subject to increasing insurance premiums to that end.
Delegate Chad Lovejoy, D-Cabell, said he understands that companies will benefit from the bill if it becomes law, but he said the bill is harmful to West Virginians.
“Just like in those offices and board rooms, there are dinner tables and kitchens,” said Lovejoy, a lawyer. “I’ve sat at them with some of these widows, some of these kids. Their parents are dead. They don’t have a voice here. I promise you, it means every bit as much to them as it does to these companies.”
Delegate Chris Pritt, R-Kanawha, who also is a lawyer, said that while he has supported other sorts of tort reform, which are laws that deal with civil lawsuits, this bill is one that put West Virginia “on the opposite side of where we need to be.”
“This is probably the most wrongful bill I’ve seen come through this Legislature up to this point in my career,” Pritt said. “We can’t do this to people. We can’t do this to the families.”
Under existing law, a person who is severely injured, or their family in the event the person dies, can file a lawsuit to receive some financial relief in addition to whatever support they receive from their employers’ workers compensation insurance policy.
If House Bill 4394 becomes law, it would eliminate that deliberate-intent portion of the law, which the Legislature previously articulated in 2015 to specify the threshold of injury and damage a person would have to suffer before their family could file a lawsuit for financial relief in addition to workers’ compensation.
During the meeting, Delegate Joey Garcia, D-Marion, said the deliberate-intent part of the law didn’t exist in 1968, in the aftermath of the Farmington Mine disaster, and didn’t allow the families of the 99 miners who were working during the accident to seek recovery beyond workers compensation coverage.
Following the Upper Big Branch Mine disaster, in 2010, Garcia said miners and families affected by the disaster were able to seek relief in court because of the law.
“I think most people in this Legislature would say they are pro coal but, when it comes down to it, are you pro coal miner?” Garcia said. “Are you there to support their families when they have gone through the worst?”
During the meeting, Jenkins testified before the committee on behalf of Allegheny Wood Products.
Jenkins resigned as a justice on the West Virginia Supreme Court effective Feb. 6.
The West Virginia Ethics Act prevents elected officials from appearing “in a representative capacity before the governmental entity in which he or she serves or served” to, among other things, support or oppose a proposed rule within a year of their leaving office.
Delegates Kayla Young, D-Kanawha, and Pat McGeehan, R-Hancock, briefly questioned Jenkins about his presence at the meeting.
Jenkins told the committee the company retained him as an attorney and asked him to represent its interests to the Legislature. Jenkins said he had not taken any one-on-one meetings and was not directly asking the Legislature to take any specific action on this or any other legislation.
Jenkins likewise said he sought counsel from the West Virginia Ethics Commission about whether it was proper for him to advocate with the Legislature. Jenkins is not registered as a lobbyist with the Ethics Commission.
After the meeting, Jenkins said he considered the matter a “non-issue,” since he had cleared it with the Ethics Commission.
House Bill 4394 will advance to the House Judiciary Committee for consideration.