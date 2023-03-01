Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

S Marshall Wilson

Former delegate Marshall Wilson was one of three people to speak in favor of House Bill 3157, which would provide more oversight of the West Virginia Fusion Center. Wilson believes the information-gathering practices of the Center are unconstitutional and should be halted.

 PERRY BENNETT | WV Legislative Photography

A bill that would create more oversight of the West Virginia Fusion Center garnered support Tuesday during a public hearing at the State Capitol.

According to its website, the purpose of West Virginia Fusion Center is to collect, integrate, evaluate, analyze and disseminate information and intelligence to support local, state and federal agencies in detecting, preventing, and responding to criminal and terrorist activity.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow him on Twitter @RadkinsWV.

Tags

Recommended for you